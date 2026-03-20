Three women in court over R14 million romance scam

Police arrest three women accused of manipulating an elderly victim through a fake multimillion-rand online romance scam.

Three women have been jailed over a R14-million romance scam after being accused of exploiting an elderly woman through a fake dating profile.

Asanda Dwesini, 39; Nomphelo Fetman, 32; and Shan Gabrelle Lewis, 47, briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested.

Suspects arrested for exploiting elderly woman in romance scam

The Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, together with the National Intervention Unit (NIU), arrested the three women on Thursday morning.

From 2017 to 2018, Dwesini, Fetman and Lewis allegedly exploited an elderly woman, who is in her 70s.

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South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the women’s case allegedly involved creating a fake profile on a dating site to manipulate victims into giving them money.

Hani said one of the victims reported that her alleged “lover” lured her by using flirtatious language and made her believe that they were in a genuine relationship.

“Once trust was established, ‘he’ would ask for money, inventing reasons such as failed trips or urgent fines. The victim transferred money into various bank accounts shared by the alleged lover,” she added.

Warning to the public

The suspects continued the scheme until the elderly woman became suspicious.

“The fraudsters gained the victim’s trust and built a relationship with her. He made everything about the romance feel normal, but his aim was to extort her,” Hani said.

The Hawks’ Western Cape provincial head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, warned the public to exercise caution before engaging in suspicious transactions.

Makgato said the public should refrain from transferring money if they are unsure.

The major general said it is okay to reject or ignore any requests.

Here are some of the signs of a romance scam:

#sapsHAWKS Western Cape: Asanda Dwesini (39), Nomphelo Fetman (32) and Shan Gabrelle Lewis (47) briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate Court today, 19 March 2026 for over R14 million romance fraud and money laundering scheme.



Their appearance comes after they were… pic.twitter.com/qI4u6geKQc — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 20, 2026

Reject or ignore requests for money – Hawks

“As criminals will often try to rush or make you panic. If you believe you have fallen for a scam, you should contact your bank immediately and report it to the nearest authorities,” Hani said.

The court postponed the case until 26 March to obtain bail information, and the three women remain in custody.

Meanwhile, police have warned that romance scammers manipulate victims to gain trust before exploiting them.