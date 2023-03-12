Tributes pour in for slain Lenasia businessman Monty Devchand

Faizel Patel

The funeral of a Lenasia businessman who died after a hijacking took place on Sunday.

Manish (Monty) Devchand was hijacked at his place of business in Grand Place in Lenasia by unknown suspects on Thursday.

Devchand’s family owns the popular Laxmi Cash and Carry grocery outlet in Lenasia.

His family said he passed away on Friday after being in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

Funeral

Devchand’s funeral took place at the Ramakrishna Hall in Lenasia at 10 am before proceeding to the Avalon Cemetery Crematorium near Soweto.

Tributes have been pouring in for Devchand since his hijacking last week Thursday.

“Monty was a giant amongst men. A beautiful spirit that helped and gave to the upliftment of the Lenasia community. My condolences to the Devchand family your loss is our loss. Rest in easy brother Monty, you will be sorely missed,” tweeted Miss Neutrino VXD.

Another Twitter user, Sheina Kiara, said Devchand was always will willing to help those in need.

“Extremely sad. The savagery. No one deserves such an end. These are virtuous people in society that we can’t afford to lose. In 2021 when arranging aid for victims of the Durban Riots, he assisted so selflessly and has been an integral part of the Lenasia community for decades.”

Humble beginnings

Devchand was honoured for this Philanthropic work by a local organisation.

At the time, Monty said he grew up from very humble beginnings.

“Growing up in our 3-room rented house in Fietas definitely shaped the person I am today. We did not have much, and my parents worked tirelessly to give us the best life possible. It is there that I learnt the value of family, humility and kindness. I grew up at a time when irrespective of your religion or financial status, you were welcome into other homes.

Due to the Group Areas Act we were evicted and forced to relocate to Lenasia. We have operated our business, Laxmi Cash & Carry, for a long time. Our store is a family store. We have served over 3 generations of shoppers and I know most of my customers personally. I have never forgotten the lessons my father taught me.

Serve your community, give generously to the needy and never forget your humble beginnings,” he said.

