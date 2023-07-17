Truck driver attacked and robbed in KwaZulu-Natal

By Faizel Patel

A truck driver is in a serious condition in hospital after he crashed his truck and was attacked by unknown people in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS Paramedics said they were informed of the N2 northbound accident before Spaghetti Junction just after 8pm on Sunday night.

Attack

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the suspects allegedly placed rocks on the road causing the heavy-duty vehicle to hit them and crash into the barrier.

“As the driver exited the vehicle, he was robbed and stabbed in the chest. The patient, a male in his twenties, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

“All necessary role players were on the scene. ALS Paramedics would like to encourage people to avoid using the N2 near Chesterville, especially at night, as rock placing seems to be an ongoing issue,” Jamieson said.

Truck attacks

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services (Saps) said the arrest of the ring leaders behind the attacks and torching of trucks is imminent.

Five suspects have been arrested so far for the attacks in Mpumalanga. They are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

At least 21 trucks have been torched since last Sunday, with incidents reported in KZN, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said more arrests are imminent.

“Police are confident that they are closing in on the ring leaders behind these acts of criminality.”

SANDF

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has since been roped in to assist the police amid the truck attacks.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele indicated that 12 people “of interest” were identified in connection with the attacks.

Cele also added that there was no evidence to suggest that the truck attacks are linked to the July 2021 unrest.

