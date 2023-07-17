Shootout and manhunt: Inside brazen attack on Pretoria police building

By Faizel Patel

A foiled attack by an armed gang on a police building in Pretoria has left one officer wounded.

At least 12 suspects attempted to enter the building on Sunday night.

However, officers working at the building stopped them, leading to a shootout in which a police officer was wounded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they have launched a manhunt for the 12 suspects who attempted to storm the building.

Manhunt

“The 12 suspects were travelling in a white Ford Ranger bakkie. The motive for the attempt to enter the Pretoria building is under investigation. Police officers who were on patrol foiled the attempt to enter the building.

“During confrontation, one member, a police constable was shot and wounded. He has been taken to hospital for medical care. Nothing was taken or stolen from the building,” Mathe said.

Mathe said police have budget for money for the protection of law enforcement buildings.

“The Saps has set aside R25 million this financial year at all its buildings nationwide,” Mathe said.

