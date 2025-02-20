Tshwane crackdown: 61 illegal immigrants arrested in Sunnyside

Tshwane mayor says this week's crackdown resulted in R133 000 worth of fines.

The City of Tshwane’s ongoing weekly inner-city crime operations achieved significant results on Wednesday, with the arrest of 61 undocumented immigrants during operations in Sunnyside.

The initiative, part of the “Reclaim Our City” campaign, also resulted in fines totalling R133 000 for the week.

According to Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, three individuals were also arrested for knowingly employing and harbouring illegal immigrants.

The operation targeted areas including Sunnyside, Pretoria West, and Pretoria Central as part of the mayoral executive’s broader strategy to combat lawlessness.

“We are grateful to the provincial government for showing support for the city’s efforts to rid the Pretoria CBD of crime,” said Mayor Moya.

“The operation exerted the necessary impact as proof that intergovernmental partnerships with role players can help strengthen the arm of the law.”

Tshwane crackdown collaborative enforcement efforts

“Wednesday’s operation saw the Tshwane Metro Police Department joined by the Gauteng Traffic Police, South African Police Service (Saps) and other role players, including the City of Tshwane Economic Development and Spatial Planning department and the health department,” Moya stated.

In a notable moment during the operation, a TMPD officer assisted a pregnant woman in delivering a healthy baby boy.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 61 undocumented immigrants, including 16 Zimbabweans, 21 Malawians, nine Mozambicans, five Ethiopians, five Ugandans, four Nigerians, and one Senegalese national.

Authorities confiscated various items, including 26 perishable goods and 11 taxis, for violations of the National Land Transport Act.

Additionally, 108 560 ml of liquor was seized and transferred to Pretoria West Saps.

Comprehensive inspection activities in Sunnyside

The extensive operation involved searching 456 individuals and 109 vehicles.

Teams visited 24 spaza shops, one liquor outlet, which was subsequently closed, 34 premises, seven drug hotspots, 10 bad buildings, 44 street traders, and two second-hand goods shops.

Health and regulatory enforcement

Moya revealed that the city issued 20 health compliance notices under Section 56, amounting to R133 000 in fines.

Additional violations included one fine for failure to provide building plans, three for failure to register second-hand goods, and one for failure to keep records of second-hand goods.

Furthermore, as part of the enforcement action, authorities closed a bet exchange business located at the corner of Robert Sobukwe and Troye Street.

A takeaway outlet was also shut down due to non-compliance with health regulations.

