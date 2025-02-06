Operation Shanela in Tshwane: Hundreds arrested, shops closed and taxis impounded in one week

Operation Shanela resulted in 327 arrests, including 108 for gender-based violence, as well as the seizure of firearms, illicit cigarettes, and illegal liquor.

Tshwane police have continued to clean up the capital’s streets during Operation Shanela, where 327 suspects were apprehended in Hercules and Wonderboompoort this past week.

Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said during the first phase of the operation, police apprehended 285 individuals for serious offences, including 108 arrests for gender-based violence, 48 arrests for assault to inflict grievous bodily harm, five for murder, four for attempted murder, seven arrests for armed robbery, and six arrests for rape in Tshwane.

They continued executing Operation Shanela in the Hercules and Wonderboompoort policing precincts.

Operation Shanela

Van Dyk said 26 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal processes for deportation, with one person being arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants.

Additionally, one suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs, with five Ziplock bags containing various substances and seven Mandrax tablets found in his possession, while another person was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes when 1160 loose cigarettes were found in his possession.

“During this operation, 801 persons and 383 vehicles were searched, and 220 Aarto infringement notices were issued, totalling R125 1000. Eight vehicles were discontinued, with six taxis impounded for non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act. Another person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Police also patrolled and searched 29 identified premises. Four second-hand goods dealers were inspected.

Van Dyk said police inspected 28 liquor establishments, which led to the closure of five illegal alcohol premises, the confiscation of 79 950 ml of alcohol for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, and 33 bags of perishable goods.

Tshwane liquor establishments inspected

Over the weekend, South African Police Service members from the Pretoria-Moot Police Station responded to a complaint of intimidation at an apartment in the area.

“Upon arrival, they found a male occupant inside the apartment. The members identified themselves and proceeded to interview him while conducting preliminary investigations. They requested to see the firearm mentioned in the complaint, and the suspect directed them to a sofa, where he pointed out a revolver,” he explained.

Van Dyk said the suspect was arrested after multiple firearms and ammunition were discovered in the suspect’s apartment.

“While searching the apartment, officers discovered a firearm safe. Upon further inspection, three additional firearms were found inside the safe, along with 180 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was unable to provide a valid license or justification for possessing these firearms,” he said.

In total, four firearms and 180 rounds of live ammunition were confiscated. “The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of unlicensed ammunition. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in any criminal activities,” he said.