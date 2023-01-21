Twin allegedly kills sibling with kitchen knife after vicious argument

Citizen Reporter

A Polokwane family’s confrontation turned fatal earlier this week when one-half of a 36-year-old set of twins stabbed her sister to death with the kitchen knife in the Ga-Mogotlane village.

According to police reports, the twin sisters had gotten into an argument on Wednesday, 18 January and had become rowdy, disturbing their neighbours. The police were then called in to attend to the scene of a domestic violence dispute.

When they arrived, they found one sister lying lifeless in a pool of her own blood, having sustained multiple stab wounds. The body also appeared to be “chopped with an axe,” police said.

It was established that during the argument, one sister ran into the kitchen and grabbed the kitchen knife. She then attacked the other twin, stabbing her multiple times.

After following up on the information gathered, police managed to track her down on Friday, 10 January, at her boyfriend’s house in a nearby village, where she went into hiding.

The remaining twin was immediately placed under arrest and taken into police custody.

“The incident is very disturbing and unfortunate, especially the brutal manner in which the suspect attacked her own sister. We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic-related challenges instead of resorting to violence,” said the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe

Suspect to appear in court

The suspect will appear in the Moletlane Periodical Court on Monday, 23 January 2023 facing a charge of murder.

In a separate incident, in Gqeberha, police are still on the manhunt for the suspect who murdered a 61-year-old man by slitting his throat. According to police reports, the man – Reginald Prinsloo – had been carrying out repairs in a flatlet, when he was attacked.

He was discovered by a family member who went over to the flatlet on Roos Street to check on him.

SAPS Gelvandale detectives are seeking the community’s assistance to help track down the suspect. They were urged to contact SAPS Gelvandale D/Sgt Landiswa Sokanyile on 073 448 5539 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.