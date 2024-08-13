Crime

Two 18-year-olds remanded in custody for Gqeberha church robbery

Two 18-year-olds have been remanded in custody after their arrest for a Gqeberha church robbery.

Two 18-year-old males have been remanded in custody after they were arrested for an armed robbery at a church in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, last week.

On the evening of 5 August, the Assemblies of God church in New Brighton was allegedly stormed by a group of armed men who robbed congregants of their phones, money, and other items.

A video seemingly depicting the incidents has been making its rounds on social media. Congregants can be seen lying down on the ground or trying to flee.

Watch the video of the robbery here:

Suspects arrested from their homes

The Eastern Cape police confirmed on Tuesday that two suspects, both aged 18, were arrested in Zwide over the weekend.

“The SAPS (South African Police Service) New Brighton Task team, comprising detectives and crime prevention unit members, operationalised information and proceeded to the suspects’ homes, where they were arrested, following a thorough investigation by the team. The suspects face charges of armed robbery and attempted murder,” said Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

Mawisa added that further police investigations resulted in the discovery that one of the suspects was out on free bail after he was arrested last month for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle in July 2024.

More arrests imminent

The police said the task team is continuing with investigations, and more arrests in the case are imminent.

The two suspects appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they were both remanded in custody and are set to reappear in court on 20 August 2024, for a formal bail application.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the efforts of police members in securing the arrest of those who were behind the church robbery.

“This sends a strong message to the perpetrators that police are content with combating crime, and we will not recline from fighting crime and bringing suspects to justice. We have pledged to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and police will work behind the clock to guarantee the public that we will leave no stone unturned,” said Mene.

