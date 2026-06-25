Two Gauteng gun incidents raise fresh firearm safety fears

A 59-year-old woman was disarmed after firing shots at her Pretoria home, days after influencer Ricardo Spies died in parking lot.

The safe use of firearms is making headlines for the wrong reasons this week, following two incidents reported in less than a week in Gauteng.

On Tuesday, responders from the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) and other emergency services and police responded to a property where neighbours reported hearing gunshots fired in Lynnwood, east of Pretoria.

59-year-old woman was disarmed after firing shots

PVES reported one person experienced a medical emergency and required treatment.

The patient was stabilised at the scene and transported to a medical facility under advanced life support supervision, escorted by police.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed a woman aged 59 was safely disarmed and taken for psychiatric evaluation after allegedly discharging a firearm at her Lynnwood home on Tuesday evening.

“Members of the community alerted police after hearing gunshots emanating from a property situated at Camelia Street.

“Upon arrival, Garsfontein police were met by a domestic worker who informed them the homeowner had allegedly discharged a firearm on the premises.”

Van Dyk said SA Police Service (Saps) hostage negotiators were summoned to assist.

Hostage negotiators summoned

“Through their intervention, they were able to successfully engage with the woman, calm the situation and safely disarm her.” He added preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated the woman appeared disoriented, was unable to recall the events and was displaying irrational behaviour.

“A decision was taken for her to be sedated and transported to Pretoria Moot Hospital for medical observation.”

In another incident, social media has been flooded with condolences after the death of social media influencer, Ricardo Spies, who was allegedly shot in the face and killed after a fight allegedly broke out in a parking lot at Hennies in Witbank on Saturday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said a suspect was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting outside the restaurant.

“Police received a complaint about the shooting. On arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim, aged 27, was taken to a medical care centre where he later died.”