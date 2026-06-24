Jumpers massacre: Three foreigners arrested after 13 killed, 14 injured

Police mobilised extra resources to investigate the case and arrest those responsible for the 'barbaric act'.

Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in the Jumpers informal settlement massacre, arresting three Lesotho nationals after a mass shooting left 13 people dead and 14 injured earlier this month.

The trio were handcuffed on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, after the South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, mobilised extra resources to work on the case and arrest those responsible for the “barbaric act”.

On 9 June 2026, at least 10 heavily armed individuals entered Jumpers’ informal settlement through two entrances after being dropped off by a Toyota Quantum at a nearby garage. The late-night mass shooting is suspected to be linked to local illegal mining turf wars.

Joint operation leads to arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a joint operation involving Gauteng’s Murder and Robbery Unit, Tracking Team, Tactical Response Team, Local Criminal Record Centre, National Intervention Unit and the South African National Defence Force led to the arrest of three suspects on 23 June 2026.

“Through intelligence gathering, the three Lesotho nationals were arrested at KwaMaiMai informal settlement, and one of them was found with more than a hundred 9mm live ammunition at his house.

Team applauded

Mthombeni welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for their meticulous investigation.

“This team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in arresting the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders.

“They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety. We hope the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims”, said Mthombeni.

Suspects to appear in court

Nevhuhulwi said the investigations continue as police look for more suspects involved in this case.

The trio, aged 26, 32 and 36, are expected to appear before the Johannesburg court on 25 June 2026 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Eastern Cape shooting

Meanwhile, police have arrested four men accused of gunning down four people and wounding two others in a masked attack in the Eastern Cape.

The Saps Eastern Cape Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit handcuffed the suspects on Friday after a breakthrough in the case.

The shooting occurred at about 8pm on 6 June 2026, after several suspects entered a house in Mti Street, Govan Mbeki, KwaDwesi and shot and killed four persons (one man aged 41 and three women aged 36, 41 and 26).

Two more women, aged 39 and 50, were also wounded during the shooting. The suspects (all wearing masks) took the victims’ cellphones afterwards and fled the scene.