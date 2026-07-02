Hope, leadership and lessons from a divided nation

Young, articulate and resolute, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has demonstrated that leadership is not measured by age or gender, but by conviction.

There is an old truth in nature that even the murkiest waters still nourish the soil from which new life emerges.

And, so it is with nations. Moments of tension, disagreement and uncertainty often conceal opportunities for renewal that would otherwise remain hidden.

Amid the noise surrounding Tuesday’s protests, it is worth pausing to recognise that not every consequence of public unrest is destructive.

Sometimes, discomfort compels conversations long avoided, exposes weaknesses long ignored and reminds both leaders and the people that democracy is not sustained by silence but by engagement.

Good has an uncanny way of finding its place among the ashes.

Even in turbulent times, hope is not extinguished, it quietly takes root, waiting for a society courageous enough to cultivate it into meaningful and lasting change.

For years, SA politics has often given the impression that women are expected to play supporting roles rather than emerge as commanding voices in their own right.

Yet, every so often, a leader comes along who challenges that perception. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has, for many, become one such figure.

Young, articulate and resolute, she has demonstrated that leadership is not measured by age or gender, but by conviction.

She speaks with authority, composure and confidence, refusing to allow her voice to waver even when addressing contentious issues.

Whether one agrees with her politics or not is beside the point.

Her presence reminds us that decisive leadership is neither masculine nor feminine, it belongs to those prepared to stand firmly behind their convictions and articulate them with clarity.

South Africa’s democratic journey has never lacked formidable women.

From the enduring legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to the parliamentary stewardship of Baleka Mbete and the judicial leadership of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, women have occupied some of the nation’s highest offices, often under relentless public scrutiny.

It is, therefore, refreshing to witness a younger voice such as Ngobese-Zuma’s command national attention with confidence and conviction.

Regardless of where one stands politically, her willingness to speak with clarity has resonated far beyond her immediate constituency.

If the anti-migrant protest leaves us with anything, let it be the hope that conviction, courage and competence will always outshine division.