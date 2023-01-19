Sting operation nabs two suspects trying to sell elephant tusks

Citizen Reporter

Two suspects were arrested in Bloemfontein on Wednesday after being caught in a sting operation trying to sell elephant tusks.

Suspects attempted to sell elephant tusks

The suspects, aged of 43 and 44, will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and face charges of possession and selling of elephant tusks.

The arrests come after the Hawks were tipped off about the suspects wanting to sell the tusks.

“The Hawks set up a trap for the suspects on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, and arranged to buy the elephant tusks from the suspects,” said police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

Watch: Celeb bowhunters fined $133K for ‘worst ever poaching ring’

During the meeting, the suspects showed the undercover police officers the two elephant tusks. They also demanded R60 000.

“The suspects were immediately arrested by members of the Hawks, together with Economic Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), all based in Free State,” said Singo.

ALSO READ: Nine arrested in cross-province rhino poaching raid

Rhino poachers sentenced

The arrests come after three rhino poachers were sentenced in the Skukuza Regional Court on Tuesday.

George Muyanga was sentenced to 33 years in jail as he is considered a repeat offender.

The other two suspects, Lowrene Makamu and Nuru Burros, received 25-year sentences.

“The court sentenced the trio after overwhelming evidence was presented by the state against them in court,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The suspects were arrested in July 2022 near Crocodile Bridge in the Kruger National Park after tourists reported they had heard gunshots.

NOW READ: Kruger National Park: 82 rhinos killed in first half of 2022