UK police find 49kg of cocaine hidden in oranges imported from SA

UK police have arrested and charged four men with conspiring to import class A drugs after 49kg of cocaine was discovered in a container of oranges imported from South Africa.

According to South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), one of the suspects was remanded in custody, while the other three were released while the investigation continues.

Last month, the Indian Express reported that large amounts of cocaine and crystal metamphetamine were found in several containers carrying green apples and Valencias from South Africa.

The fruit was reportedly on its way from a cold store when it was seized after police received a tip-off that drugs would be concealed amongst the fruit.

Quantities

Indian customs revealed that just under 10kg of cocaine and 198kg of metamphetamine were hidden in boxes of South African Valencias during the first bust. It had earlier received a tip-off that high-value drugs would be entering the country hidden amongst South African fruit.

The second bust consisted 5of0kg of cocaine and the total value is US$369,000 (R 6 326 645, 22).

“This is a new kind of modus operandi involving concealment of drugs in boxes of oranges imported from South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

OR Tambo drug bust

In a separate incident last month, an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of a 69-year-old suspect at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to India.

According to Lt Col Robert Netshiunda, the Counter Narcotics Intelligence Head Office, Organised Crime Narcotics Head Office and K9 Unit West Rand operationalised intelligence information and intercepted the suspect as he attempted to board a flight destined for India.

The elderly man was found in possession of 8 kilograms of pure heroin worth a street value of R1. 2 million concealed in his travelling bag.

