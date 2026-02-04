ANC councillor Lazola Gungxe gunned down after meeting in Cape Town

Gungxe was killed at the Old Crossroads Community Hall.

A City of Cape Town councillor has been shot dead in an apparent targeted attack.

It is understood that Lazola Gungxe, who was an ANC councillor, was killed at the Old Crossroads Community Hall, Gwayi Street, Nyanga, on Tuesday night.

Shooting

Cape Town police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said officers attended to the scene at about 3pm.

“Upon the members arrival the body of the 48-year-old deceased was found lying near the entrance of the hall. According to reports there was a community meeting and after the meeting the deceased discussed certain issues with the community members when two males entered and approached the deceased and shot him.”

Investigations

Van Wyk said the suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza with no registration numbers.

“The suspects is unknown. Nothing was taken from the deceased. Nyanga police registered a murder case for investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

Van Wyk urged anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

Condoleces

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) Peninsula Region has conveyed its condolences on Gungxe’s passing.

Sanco said Gungxe played a meaningful role in establishing and strengthening Sanco structures in the Milnerton/Atlantis area.

“He was widely known as a committed community activist who served with humility, discipline, and a strong sense of responsibility to the people,” said Sanco spokesperson Buntu Gwija.

“His passing has left his family, friends, and the broader community deeply traumatised, and it has once again highlighted the painful reality of violence that continues to confront our communities.”

Gwija called on law enforcement authorities to carry out their work with urgency and thoroughness so that justice may take its course and urged calm and unity within the community.

Friend

ANC MP Khalid Sayed mourned the passing of Gungxe.

“Sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades of my dear comrade and friend, Councillor Lazola Gungxe. You always engaged us robustly with dignity and served in a grounded manner till the very end. This is extremely tragic. Justice must be served. Go well, my comrade.”

Justice

The Good Party also shared its condolences on the passing of Gungxe.

“We mourn the tragic loss of ANC Councillor Lazola Gungxe. This senseless act is an attack on public service and community stability.

“We call on Saps to urgently bring the perpetrators to justice and act decisively against illegal firearms threatening our communities. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” the party said.

