Wife of murdered cop gets 25 years in jail, hitman sentenced to life

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

The wife of a murdered police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her involvement in the cop’s killing.

Wife and hitman sentenced for officer’s murder

Bafana Biyela, the hitman hired to kill her husband, was given a life sentence for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 15 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The wife, 30-year-old Nelisiwe Cebisile Magwaza, was also given three years for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The Mtunzini High Court in KwaZulu-Natal handed down the sentences on 25 July 2023.

ALSO READ: Fatal shooting in Qonce leaves three dead, two injured

Nelisiwe’s husband, Warrant Officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, was killed in August 2020.

“On 27 August 2020, Warrant Officer Magwaza was in his home at KwaMagwaza Reserve in Melmoth where unknown gunmen entered his home, assaulted, shot and killed him. They also robbed him of his service firearm and fled,” said KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo.

A Hawks’ investigation led to the arrest of both the wife and the hitman, said Nxumalo.

Biyela was arrested at the KwaMashu hostel after he was found in possession of Warrant Officer Magwaza’s service firearm.

Magwaza was stationed at Melmoth Saps.

Another cop killed in Mpumalanga

Meanwhile, another police officer lost his life after being shot while responding to a business burglary in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Constable Mzwandile Innocent Mthana was part of a unit that responded to a tuckshop in Edwaleni that was broken into by armed suspects.

“When they arrived at the crime scene, about six suspects fired shots at the police. The members retaliated, however the police constable was shot and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

One of the suspects was also killed.

The other suspects managed to steal cigarettes and cash.

ALSO READ: Three suspects arrested for killing cop during robbery

Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said a manhunt has been launched.

“An attack on police officers will never be tolerated as it is considered as a direct attack to the state. The perpetrators should know that police are on their heels and they will never find peace as they will be hunted down and be brought to justice,” said Manamela.