By Shanice Naidoo

26 Dec 2023

04:03 pm

Woman arrested for raping teen girl with bottle in Potchefstroom

A woman was charged with rape after assaulting a girl with a bottle following an argument over alcohol.

Rape outside Potchefstroom

A woman was arrested for rape after she forcefully shoved a bottle in a 15-year-old girls’ private parts on Sunday.

Police said that the 38-year-old woman and the victim had an argument about alcohol, which led to a fight. The incident occurred in Oudedorp, outside Potchefstroom.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the girl was badly injured and admitted to hospital.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 27 December 2023,” said Funani.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has told the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to oppose bail.

Manhunt underway after 15-year-old girl raped

Meanwhile, police in Polokwane launched a manhunt for an unknown man following the rape of a 15-year-old girl on 23 December 2023 at Leyden in Mapela Village.

According to the information, the victim was stabbed with a beer bottle near a local pub by the suspect who dragged her to the bushes and raped her at around 4am.

A case of rape was opened and transferred to Mahwelereng family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigations.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect should call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

 Police investigations are still ongoing.

