Woman fears for her life as ex-partner ignores court order

Despite a protection order, Gugu Nkuna from Mpumalanga lives in constant fear of her abusive ex-partner, who continues to stalk and threaten her.

A Mpumalanga woman is living in fear of her former partner who is allegedly terrorising her despite a restraining order that she obtained against him.

Gugu Nkuna from Phola near Ogies said her trouble started early last year after she ended their relationship.

Nkuna alleged the man refused to accept that it was over and started stalking her and even went to her place unannounced, threatening if she did not take her back, he would kill her.

Ex-partner refused to accept relationship with woman is over

“Since we separated this man has been coming unannounced to intimidate me. In a week he used to come maybe three times at night and park his vehicle at the gate.

“I captured the images of the car and reported the matter to the police, but nothing was done. Nowadays, he comes during the day when I am home and parks his car at the gate.

“I am worried that one day he will kill me he used to beat me,” alleged Nkuna.

“During one incident he stabbed me with a screwdriver and also attacked me on several occasions. In March last year, I received a court order and he assaulted me.

“A few days after that order he was arrested and spent a week in jail and was released.

Harrassment after release from prison

“After coming out of prison he continued harassing me. From 16 November, every night he has been coming to park his car at the gate. I reported the matter to the police and no arrest was made.

“Now, he has changed and comes during the day. He parks his car for 30 minutes and drives off and repeats the action.”

Nkuna said she no longer felt safe, so she instructed her lawyers to compel the police to act.

She said on 23 December, the alleged abuser entered her house, locked the door and threatened to kill her and her daughter, who was with her at the time.

The Citizen has seen a copy of a protection order issued on 25 March last year, as well as a document in which the man pleaded guilty to the charges of violation of a court order and damage to property.

Protection order issued in March 2024

She said her former husband with whom she has three children had successfully claimed custody of the children after social workers and the court investigated and found that the children had witnessed domestic violence on several occasions.

She alleged that in one of their fights, the man stabbed her with a screwdriver.

“I recently instructed my lawyers to compel the police to take action against this man.”

Her legal representative, Mabu Marweshe, confirmed that he was working on the case.

“We confirm that we have taken instruction on this matter and we are currently considering legal action to follow.

‘Extremely serious and dangerous’

“This is extremely serious and dangerous, issues related to gender-based violence are not to be taken lightly. We intend on holding all parties involved fully responsible,” said Marweshe.

Sidwell Sehoana, spokesperson for Agisanang Domestic Abuse Prevention and Training, urged Nkuna to report the matter to the station commander and,

“If the station commander does not assist, she must go back to the court that issued the court order and tell them that the police are not doing their job and her life is in danger. Surely the court will assist with a way forward.”

Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, said: “She must approach a local advocacy group that deals with matters such as hers to take the matter on her behalf.

“She can also escalate the matter by reporting such to the station commander and the provincial commissioner.”

Matter being investigated

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli said the matter was being investigated.

“We take gender-based violence issues very seriously. While we are investigating, I am urging this lady to report the matter to the station commander.”

