Daily news update: Ex-VBS boss affidavit leak | Springboks v Ireland | De Lille unaware of R300m theft
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to investigate the source of the leak of former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit.
Meanwhile, the Springboks and Ireland clash in a monstrous second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), with the series firmly on the line.
Furthermore, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).
News Today: 13 July 2024
NPA and Hawks to probe ex-VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi affidavit leak
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to investigate the source of the leak of former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit.
The affidavit, which is in the public domain and widely reported on, mentions Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in the downfall of the bank.
The two have been silent on the matter, with Malema only sharing on social media: “For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers.”
R200 electricity charge ‘a lazy fundraising exercise’
The City of Joburg’s introduction of a R200 electricity surcharge for prepaid customers has received much criticism, with questions over whether it is even needed.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is the latest organisation to comment on the surcharge, labelling it as a poorly conceived strategy to address the City’s R49.650 billion customer debt.
Julius Kleynhans, executive manager for Local Government at Outa says the surcharge is a lazy fundraising exercise by those in power to address the skyrocketing customer debt. However, the surcharge is placing a strain on already burdened paying residents and businesses.
Springboks v Ireland in Durban: The potential game changers
The Springboks and Ireland clash in a monstrous second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), with the series firmly on the line.
The Boks clinched an exciting 27-20 win in the opening Test at Loftus in Pretoria a week ago and they will be eager to seal the series win, while Ireland will be desperate to level things up.
Another tight tussle is expected in Durban and the game could come down to how either side’s game breakers influence the contest.
Deadly fire leaves Germiston retirement home residents homeless
At least 30 elderly people have been left homeless and 20 others relocated after a deadly fire at their retirement home.
Sadly, one resident of Die Anker Tehuis old age home was killed after a large section of the double-storey building caught fire.
Emergency services responded to the incident after the building caught fire at roughly 8:45 am on Thursday, 11 June.
‘I did not know’ – De Lille on R300m cybercrime theft at public works department
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).
This week, new Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson revealed that at least R300 million has been allegedly siphoned undetected from the department for more than 10 years.
The most recent cyber attack occurred in May this year when R24 million was looted from the department.
In other news today:
- Seven sentenced to life for burning women accused of witchcraft in the Eastern Cape
- DA demands answers about Malema and Shivambu’s involvement in VBS scandal
- ‘Free’ judges, lack of resources: Hlophe bemoans judicial ‘nightmare’ after budget cuts
- Kunene says illegal immigrants are ‘slaves’ on SA farms
- Former VBS boss Matodzi accuses Malema and Shivambu of ‘fleecing millions’ from bank
