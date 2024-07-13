Daily news update: Ex-VBS boss affidavit leak | Springboks v Ireland | De Lille unaware of R300m theft

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to investigate the source of the leak of former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Springboks and Ireland clash in a monstrous second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), with the series firmly on the line.

Furthermore, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

News Today: 13 July 2024

The weather service has warned of intermittent heavy rainfall, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, and very rough seas in the Western and Northern Capes as a series of cold fronts affect the provinces until Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

NPA and Hawks to probe ex-VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi affidavit leak

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to investigate the source of the leak of former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit.

The affidavit, which is in the public domain and widely reported on, mentions Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in the downfall of the bank.

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi at Palm Ridge Regional Court in Johannesburg, 18 June 2020, after charges of theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The two have been silent on the matter, with Malema only sharing on social media: “For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers.”

R200 electricity charge ‘a lazy fundraising exercise’

The City of Joburg’s introduction of a R200 electricity surcharge for prepaid customers has received much criticism, with questions over whether it is even needed.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is the latest organisation to comment on the surcharge, labelling it as a poorly conceived strategy to address the City’s R49.650 billion customer debt.

Picture: Roodepoort Record

Julius Kleynhans, executive manager for Local Government at Outa says the surcharge is a lazy fundraising exercise by those in power to address the skyrocketing customer debt. However, the surcharge is placing a strain on already burdened paying residents and businesses.

Springboks v Ireland in Durban: The potential game changers

The Springboks and Ireland clash in a monstrous second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm), with the series firmly on the line.

The Boks clinched an exciting 27-20 win in the opening Test at Loftus in Pretoria a week ago and they will be eager to seal the series win, while Ireland will be desperate to level things up.

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit looks to offload the ball to wing Cheslin Kolbe during the first Test against Ireland at Loftus last weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Another tight tussle is expected in Durban and the game could come down to how either side’s game breakers influence the contest.

Deadly fire leaves Germiston retirement home residents homeless

At least 30 elderly people have been left homeless and 20 others relocated after a deadly fire at their retirement home.

Sadly, one resident of Die Anker Tehuis old age home was killed after a large section of the double-storey building caught fire.

Firefighters deal with a fire at De Anker Tehuis retirement home in Germiston, 11 July 2024. One resident died in the fire, with another six being taken to hospital. Over 50 people were evacuated in the blaze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Emergency services responded to the incident after the building caught fire at roughly 8:45 am on Thursday, 11 June.

‘I did not know’ – De Lille on R300m cybercrime theft at public works department

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

This week, new Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson revealed that at least R300 million has been allegedly siphoned undetected from the department for more than 10 years.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The most recent cyber attack occurred in May this year when R24 million was looted from the department.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

