Daily news update: Cyril offers Malema history lesson | Nehawu blasts ANC’s Mtolo | Zuma’s daughter engaged to king

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised EFF leader Julius Malema’s knowledge of apartheid-era politics, Nehawu has called the ANC provincial secretary in KZN a buffoon and a moron, and the National Prosecuting Authority is unhappy after the VBS Bank fraud case was derailed when the defence sought a postponement

Also, the DA said racism-accused Renaldo Gouws will continue to serve as its MP until an investigation has concluded, and Jacob Zuma’s daughter Nomcebo is rumoured to become the next wife of King Mswati III of eSwatini.

News today: 23 July 2024

‘Read some books’ – Ramaphosa says apartheid-era politics confuses Malema [WATCH]

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the closing remarks in his response to debates by members of parliament to extend an invitation to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for a history lesson.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: Twitter/ @ParliamentofRSA

Ramaphosa said the EFF leader likes to talk about matters he does not fully understand, and further asked him to address issues respectfully, instead of throwing around insults.

‘Buffoon, moron’: Nehawu blast ANC KZN’s Bheki Mtolo

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has come out firing against the African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) provincial secretary.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo. Photo: Clive Ndou

The outspoken Bheki Mtolo publically challenged the union’s competence recently, prompting their sharp response.

‘They had sufficient time’ – NPA unhappy as VBS case delayed after Matodzi affidavit leak

The Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank trial has been postponed again and will resume in court in August.

The entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

On Monday, 13 suspects implicated in the looting of VBS bank appeared the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a pre-trial hearing.

DA defends Gouw’s new appointment in parliament amid racism scandal and party suspension

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in parliament says Renaldo Gouws will continue to serve fully as a Member of Parliament (MP) until disciplinary processes against him are concluded.

MP Renaldo Gouws. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Gouws has been suspended from DA party activities while disciplinary processes against him are underway.

2025 school calendar includes three ‘special holidays’

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the proposed school calendar dates for 2025. Learners will start Term 1 on 15 January and will complete Term 4 on 12 December.

According to the 2025 school calendar, there will be 27 standard school holidays, which is an increase from the 25 holidays in 2024. Picture: iStock

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates and important information to help you stay ahead of the game.

‘R2 million and 100 cattle’: Will Jacob Zuma’s daughter Nomcebo be King Mswati’s 16th wife?

Amid rumours of a R2-million lobola from King Mswati III on the table, Jacob Zuma’s 21-year-old daughter, Nomcebo, made her first public appearance in eSwatini last Monday.

eSwatini ruler King Mswati III, left, and Jacob Zuma with his daughter Nomcebo. Pictures: Mohd Rasfan/ AFP and X/ @DZumaSambudla

Nomcebo was seen donning eSwatini regalia alongside the king’s 15th wife, Siphelele Mashwama, at the opening of a R50 million chicken project in the kingdom.

‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end

As the countdown to the new Miss SA crowning ceremony continues, model and preschool teacher Nolene Spinks has been voted out of the Crown Chasers competition.

Model and preschool teacher Nolene Spinks. Picture: Supplied

The official Miss SA 2024 will be crowned at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on 10 August 2024.

Medal hopes: Top five podium contenders for Team SA at Paris Olympics

Team South Africa won’t be targeting a record medal haul at the Olympic Games in Paris, but they will be confident of securing at least a few podium places at the quadrennial Games which officially opens on Friday.

Tatjana Smith will lead South Africa’s medal charge at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

We take a look at five of the nation’s top medal hopes in the French capital over the next few weeks.

Bafana star edges closer to Chiefs move

Kaizer Chiefs are edging closer to capturing the signature of Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City ahead of the new 2024-2025 DStv Premiership season.

Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis is reportedly on his way to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

According to information gathered by the Mgosi Squad, the deal hinges on both clubs agreeing on a transfer fee for the Bafana Bafana international.

