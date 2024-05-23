Daily news update: TUT student dies in stampede | Cybercriminal goes to jail | JSC endorses Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice

News today includes the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has asked the public and media to “exercise restraint and sensitivity” towards the family of a student who died in a stampede on its premises.

Meanwhile, a Northern Cape man has received a five-year prison sentence for cyber fraud after posting on his social media page rumours of a plot to kill the president.

Furthermore, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resolved to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s selection of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

News Today: 21 May 2024

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday but it will be morning fog in numerous provinces and fine and cool conditions. – full weather forecast here.

TUT security slammed after student dies in stampede

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has asked the public and media to “exercise restraint and sensitivity” towards the family of a student who died in a stampede on its premises.

However, #Justice4CarolMabunda has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, as many South African users posted scathing criticism of how the university has handled the situation.

Carol Mabunda. Photo: X

Carol Mabunda, a second-year National Diploma: Contact Management student at the Pretoria campus died during a stampede at the Fresher’s Bash on 10 May.

There’s no structure nor identity at Chiefs, says Shabba

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala has given his views on why youngsters are not doing well at Amakhosi compared to Orlando Pirates.

While Kelebohile Mofokeng has been doing wonders at the Buccaneers this season, the likes of Mduduzi Tshabalala and Wandile Duba have struggled to stake their claim in the Amakhosi starting 11.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Speaking to iDiski Times, Tshabalala has given his reasons why Chiefs youngsters are not doing as well as Mofokeng at Pirates.

Cybercriminal goes to jail after posting plot to kill Ramaphosa

A Northern Cape man has received a five-year prison sentence for cyber fraud after posting on his social media page rumours of a plot to kill the president.

Elrico Kaizer Kasper, 38, was sentenced by De Aar Regional Court on Wednesday for the incident dating back to March last year.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at an ANC election rally on May 17, 2024, at Lakhis Sports Ground in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane explained that the post said ‘some people’ were planning to assassinate President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to De Aar, during Human Rights Day celebrations on 21 March.

Pikitup to work nightshifts and weekends to address backlog, says Managing Director

The City of Johannesburg and Pikitup officials have given an update on the City’s plans to clean Johannesburg’s streets.

A strike by labourers classified as ‘casual workers’ has left the waste collection service unable to remove rubbish in the city.

Photo for illustration: Northcliff Melville Times

The protest began following allegations of corruption and unfair human resources practices within Pikitup.

JSC endorses Mandisa Maya as SA’s next Chief Justice

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resolved to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s selection of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

Maya, born in the Eastern Cape in 1964, will be the first woman to be appointed to the position, after becoming the first woman judge to serve as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The JSC said Maya is a suitable candidate for Chief Justice after her interview at the Capital on the Park Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

