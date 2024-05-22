Daily news update: Two more arrested for boy’s murder | ANC is ‘God’s party’ | Tributes for James Selfe

In today’s news, two more suspects have been arrested for the murder of five year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the party is protected by God, and tributes pour in for former Democratic Alliance MP James Self who died on Tuesday afternoon.

Also, three dogs died when an SPCA vehicle was set alight and TS Galaxy have opened a case of defamation against Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

News Today: 22 May 2024

Two more arrested in connection with murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane

The Hawks have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane died in hospital after he was fatally shot on 10 May 2024.

The Hawks Pretoria based (TOMS) team together with Arcasia Crime Prevention unit and Tshwane District (CI) swooped in on the 29 and 30-year-old suspects on Monday.

ANC is God’s organization, says Mbalula

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has gone biblical, saying the ANC is protected by God and no weapon formed against it shall prosper.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has spoken on the MK threat.

He told ANC supporters in Botshabelo, Free State that the ANC was born in a church and enjoyed protection from God and the ancestors.

‘A true patriot’ and ‘stalwart in our democracy’ – tributes pour in for former DA MP James Selfe

Tributes are pouring in for former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament James Selfe.

The DA's John Steenhuisen and James Selfe in the KZN legislature after a visit to Nkandla in 2015.

The party revealed Selfe died on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by family and loved ones. It comes after a lengthy battle with illness.

‘Barbaric’: SPCA vehicle set alight with dogs trapped in the back

The Lower South Coast SPCA has described an incident with one of their vehicles as “barbaric”.

Three dogs were being transported when they were torched.

Their Ford Bantam used to transport rescued, sick or confiscated animals was set alight on Sunday night in Nkampini near Southbroom.

North West Health MEC must pay R17m to Zim woman after child developed cerebral palsy

North West’s Health MEC will have to fork out R17.2 million to a Zimbabwean woman for her 10-year-old child’s future medical expenses.

Picture: iStock

The mother filed a claim for damages against the North West Health MEC after hospital staff were found to be negligent during her child’s birth in 2013.

‘He loved me loudly’: LaConco opens up about her relationship with Zuma

TV star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco recently took to social media to share the intimate details of her relationship with former South African President Jacob Zuma.

LaConco opens up about her relationship with Zuma. Picture: Instagram

In a series of Instagram stories, LaConco described a love story that spanned years, from when they met, through pregnancy and welcoming their baby boy.

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss opens up about her HIV scare

In 2014, Rolene Strauss became the first Miss South Africa to be crowned Miss World since 1974 when the title was won by Anneline Kriel.

Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss. Pictures: Punit Paranjpe/ AFP and Instagram

This past weekend, the former beauty queen and model took to social media to share her personal HIV story.

Just hours before Tuesday evening’s rescheduled DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, the Rockets have submitted documents to the Johannesburg High Court, as the spat between Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena takes on an added dimension.

Rulani Mokwena has been taken to court by TS Galaxy and Sead Ramovic.

Galaxy were left fuming after Sundowns head coach Mokwena made comments following Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on April 29, suggesting Galaxy’s Orebotse Mongae had deliberately injured Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu, in an incident that saw Mongae sent off.

‘Look good, feel good’: Team SA kit unveiled for Paris Olympics

South African athletes will ‘look good and feel good’ at this year’s Olympic Games, according to the national Olympic committee (Sascoc), after the SA team kit was revealed on Tuesday night.

Track athletes Marione Fourie and Luxolo Adams at the SA team kit reveal on Tuesday night.

Elite athletes took to the catwalk, along with models and former athletes, in a fashion show at the Cradle of Humankind, donning the kit that will be worn across the various sport codes during the upcoming Paris Games.

