Pikitup to work nightshifts and weekends to address backlog caused by strike

City Manager Floyd Brink and Pikitup Managing Director Bukelwa Njingolo held a briefing on Wednesday morning to update the public

The City of Johannesburg and Pikitup officials have given an update on the City’s plans to clean Johannesburg’s streets.

A strike by labourers classified as ‘casual workers’ has left the waste collection service unable to remove rubbish in the city.

City Manager Floyd Brink outlined the entity’s predicament, hoping to alleviate the public’s concerns and ensure ratepayers that service would be resumed.

Pikitup Managing Director Bukelwa Njingolo said they had procured extra sets of hands that would assist the entity, and they would be working nightshifts and over the weekend to address the backlog.

More details from this briefing will be shared shortly. Please hit refresh for updates.