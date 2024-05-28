Daily news update: Special votes underway | MK members shot dead | Violent protests in Mthatha
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, special voting is underway with up to 1.6 million citizens eligible, police have arrested one suspect after two MK party members were shot dead, and a taxi protest in the Eastern Cape has seen five suspects arrested since violence escalated.
Also, Ajay Gupta has been arrested for possibly abetting a suicide in India, and the EFF claims president Cyril Ramaphosa abused his state powers by using the SABC and promoting the ANC during his address to the nation.
Lastly, Miss SA has responded to allegations that not all contestants are from South Africa, Lira has made a much-anticipated return to the stage, and Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is surprised his star midfielder Lucas Ribeiro did not receive the PSL Footballer of Season award.
News today: 28 May 2024
IEC cannot confirm yet if MK party will be charged for alleged break-in
Special votes got underway in more than 20 000 voting stations across the country on Monday.
“Stations are there to assist people who registered for special votes until 5pm on Tuesday, whether it is a voting station, at home or in care facilities,” said the IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (DCEO) Masego Sheburi on Monday afternoon at a media briefing at the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand.
Two MK party members reportedly shot dead in Ekurhuleni, one suspect nabbed
Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members.
The incident occurred on Sunday night in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
It is alleged that the two MK party members were involved in an altercation with members of the African National Congress (ANC) at the Thwala section.
Shots fired at police as five suspects arrested amid taxi protests in Eastern Cape
At least five people have been apprehended as taxi-related protests continue in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
The demonstrations by taxi operators began on Monday morning, leading to the blockage of main roads in Mthatha.
Passport and photo match: Gupta brothers mastermind, Ajay, behind bars
Reports surfaced over the weekend that one of the notorious Gupta brothers, Ajay, was arrested along with his brother-in-law Anil Gupta at their home in the Dalanwala area of Dehradun on Friday.
A photograph – provided by Indian journalist Ankit Paliwal – shows the duo locked up in a cell in Rajpur, on the outskirts of Dehradun.
EFF criticises Ramaphosa ‘My Fellow South Africans’ address: SABC in political squabbles
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of using the SABC to boost the ANC election campaign at the last minute.
In a statement, EFF election spokesperson Sixolise Gcilitshe said Ramaphosa abused his power as state president by promoting the ANC during his live address to the nation on Sunday night.
Not Miss SA? Pageant addresses claims beauty queens are not from SA amid calls for boycott
Miss South Africa (Miss SA) has addressed claims that some of the ladies in this year’s Top 30 are not South African.
This follows complaints from social media users who alleged that some of the contestants, including Palesa Lombard, Felicia Bajomo, Sherry Wang, and Chidimma Adetshina, are not from Mzansi.
Lira encourages fans to go vote during long-awaited return to stage at Bassline Fest
Lira made an official and anticipated return to stage over the weekend at the Bassline Fest. Before stepping off stage, the songstress encouraged people to vote in the upcoming elections.
Before stepping off stage, Lira performed a song from her 2016 album, Born Free.
Sundowns’ Mokwena unhappy with Ribeiro awards snub
Rulani Mokwena is surprised that his star midfielder Lucas Ribeiro missed out on being nominated for the PSL Footballer of Season award.
The coveted individual prize will be contested by Ronwen Williams, Iqraam Rayners and last season’s winner Teboho Mokoena.
Comrades Marathon organisers revise cut-off times again
Runners will feel some relief after receiving a bit of respite from Comrades Marathon organisers, with another adjustment being made to the cut-off times for next week’s ultra-marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.
With cut-off times having caused some controversy, after runners were alleged to have been taken off the course earlier than necessary at last year’s race, this latest move announced on Monday would give participants another 10 minutes to reach the last cut-off before the finish.