Shots fired at police as five suspects arrested amid taxi protests in Eastern Cape

A case of attempted murder and possession of firearms has been opened for investigation.

Police clash with farm workers during violent wage protests in Gqeberha on 6 June 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

At least five people have been apprehended as taxi-related protests continue in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The demonstrations by taxi operators began on Monday morning, leading to the blockage of main roads in Mthatha.

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the N2 and the R61 are currently closed, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

The protest comes in the wake of a crackdown by authorities last week following a resurgence of taxi-related violence as tensions brew between taxi associations.

Three taxi operators were reportedly killed, while 18 others were left injured in Maclear.

Suspects arrested

The Eastern Cape police have since deployed officers from public order policing, the national intervention unit and the tactical response team to Mthatha.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu confirmed that five suspects were nabbed during the protests.

This is after shots were fired at police officers.

“At about 9 am police were following a Toyota Fortuner with five occupants on the bypass from the Ultra City joining Ngcobo Road when shots were fired at the police members.

“Police retaliated and two suspects were wounded, one in the arm and the other in the leg. Three other suspects were also arrested,” Naidu said.

A case of attempted murder and possession of firearms has been opened for investigation.

Videos of people looting trucks have been shared on social media.

Watch videos of the protests below:

A truck carrying alcohol and one carrying @EFFSouthAfrica T-shirts are among several trucks that have been looted in Mthatha. Those behind the looting are wearing EFF t-shirts. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ML1YzbDScE — Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) May 27, 2024

Social media videos

The casting of special votes has been affected in Mthatha by the protests.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police commissioner, Nomthetheleli Mene warned against those circulating videos and messages on social media that appear to incite unrest.

“Such actions are not only irresponsible but also illegal. We will take strict action against anyone engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the public and the integrity of the election process.”

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport earlier urged motorists travelling to Mthatha to either delay their travel or avoid the town completely as the exits were blocked by protesting taxi operators.

The provincial department’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose said trucks were used to block both the N2 and the R61.

As a result, the Mthatha Airport was also closed for the time being.

Binqose indicated that the authorities have received reinforcement from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to bring the situation “back to normality”.

