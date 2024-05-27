Lira encourages fans to go vote during long-awaited return to stage at Bassline Fest

This was Lira’s first big-scale performance since she suffered a stroke while on tour in Germany in 2022.

Lira mesmerized the large crowd at the Bassline Fest, in celebration of Africa Day. Picture: miss_lira/Instagram

Lira made an official and anticipated return to stage over the weekend at the Bassline Fest. Before stepping off stage, the songstress encouraged people to vote in the upcoming elections.

Before stepping off stage, Lira performed a song from her 2016 album, Born Free.

Titled Be About It, the ditty is a call-to-action to eligible voters to make the change they hope to see in the country.

On the song, Lira sings: A beautiful world in critical times/ A turning point for all mankind/ What you gonna do/ About what surrounds around you/ What you go do/ About where you are right now.

Real name Lerato Molapo, Lira pleaded with the audience to go vote as the power is in their hands.

ALSO READ: Lira denies any affiliation with MK party

In March, Lira distanced herself from a post alleging she is endorsing uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party for the upcoming elections, stating that she is exploring her legal options.

Africa Day

In celebration of Africa Day, the Bassline Fest was hosted at Constitution Hill on Saturday, with a line-up celebrating the continent’s musos.

Alongside Lira, Lesotho’s Maleh, Moroccan UK based artist, Rita Kamale and Tanzania’s Kadilida and Jay Mitta were on the line-up.

The respective artists performed to a good reception on the night, but all the attention was on Lira, with throngs of fans chanting her name at each opportunity.

“I never intended to cry tonight, but it’s so wonderful to perform in front of you guys. It blows my mind. I’m still in a state of recovery, but that’s where I am now. It’s a miracle…I never thought I’d be singing so soon. I want to thank all of you guys for making the time, I love you.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’m so grateful to be alive’ – Lira expresses gratitude as she marks 2 years since suffering stroke

Rising again

She poignantly opened the performance by signing Rise Again, which was symbolic to the journey she has been on in the last few years.

In 2022, the Feel Good singer suffered a stroke while on tour in Frankfurt, Germany, alone.

“People have been asking me to share my story and I wasn’t ready because I couldn’t talk and I wasn’t ready to speak in a conversation. But now I’m ready and speech impediment doesn’t bother me, it did before. I’m here to share my story,” a bold Lira said in her first interview in 2023.

A visibly emotional Lira told the crowd that being on stage was a miracle, before belting out Something Inside So Strong.

This wasn’t Lira’s first performance since suffering the stroke. In 2023, while in the audience at the RMB Starlight Classics, she was invited on stage by Katlego Maboe for an impromptu performance.

On this year’s Mother’s Day, Lira also shared the stage with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra at the NIROX Sculpture Park.

There was a touching moment when Maleh came on stage to give Lira a bouquet of flowers.

Maleh’s own performance was captivating; she wore a red tradition Basotho blanket, the Seanamarena, at the chilly Constitution Hill.

Maleh also paid homage to late South African legend Lucky Dube, and did a rendition of I’ve Got You Babe.

NOW READ: WATCH: Lira’s first impromptu performance since her stroke