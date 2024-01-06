Daily news update: June Steenkamp wishes for peace, Sassa pays 31m to the dead, Ramokgopa can end load shedding

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, June Steenkamp hopes she can live her last years in peace after accepting the release of Oscar Pistorius, Sassa pays R31m to deceased beneficiaries, and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is told he has the power to end loadshedding.

We also look at Patriotic Alliance members chasing away illegal immigrants along the border, beachgoers evacuated after a whale shark is spotted in Cape Town, Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema’s funeral, and Gospel star Kenny Makweng fighting for his life in hospital.

News today: 6 January 2024

Oscar Pistorius: June Steenkamp’s wish is ‘to live my last years in peace’

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother June says her wish is “to live my last years in peace” as she accepts convicted murderer Pistorius’ release on parole.

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents, June and the late Barry Steenkamp. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Lulama Zenzile

The disgraced Paralympian walked out from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday and is at his uncle Arnold’s home.

Sassa paid more than R31m to the dead between 2023-2024

The South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) has paid more than R31m to deceased beneficiaries of Social Grants between 2023 and 2024.

Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

This was revealed in a written response to a question asked by the DA in parliament.

Power deal with Gordhan: Ramokgopa now has charge over Eskom Board to end load shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to better clarify their respective responsibilities with respect to Eskom and the resolution of the electricity crisis.

Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station in Free State. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

In a statement, the presidency said the MoU establishes a firm basis for a collaborative approach between the two ministers in exercising their assigned powers and functions.

PA unapologetic for turning back illegal foreign nationals at the SA – Zimbabwe border

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene said his party was unapologetic for chasing away illegal foreigners from different points of the border between SA and Zimbabwe.

This border fence, which underwent recent upgrades, is said to be too porous to effectively stop foreign nationals from illegally crossing into South Africa from Zimbabwe at Beitbridge. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The PA has been running operations at the Limpopo riverbank which borders South Africa and Zimbabwe deterring those wishing to enter South Africa illegally.

Beachgoers evacuated as whale shark spotted near shallow waters

Beachgoers at Clovelly and Muizenberg in Cape Town were evacuated from the sea after whale shark sightings in the area on Thursday.

A whale shark was spotted at Clifton Beach with more sightings of sharks expected. AFP PHOTO / FILES / Peter PARKS

As temperatures soar, many people in Cape Town have taken to the beach for a cool down. Now they have to watchout as there are more shark sightings during the summer and spring months according to Shark Spotters.

Cradock Four inquest reopened: New evidence sparks hope for justice

The inquest into the deaths of former anti-apartheid activists, known as the Cradock Four, has been reopened after the introduction of new evidence.

The graves of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlawuli, collectively known as the Cradock Four, a group of United Democratic Front members who were abducted and killed by apartheid security police. Photo: Gallo Images

On 27 June 1985, Mathew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata, and Sicelo Mhlauli left Gqeberha, previously known as Port Elizabeth, after attending a meeting and were on their way home to Cradock. However, the Cradock Four never arrived.

Dikgang Moseneke to join ICJ bench of judges in SA Gaza genocide case against Israel

As South Africa prepares to argue its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague next week, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is set to join the bench of judges to preside over the matter.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is set to join the bench of judges at the ICJ ot hear South Africa’s case. Photo: Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Friday announced that it approached Moseneke to join the bench of 15 permanent judges in an ad hoc capacity.

WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini agrees that there wouldn’t be Doja Cat without Mbongeni Ngema

Speaking at the funeral of the Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini said he learned a lot from the late legend and jokingly admitted that there wouldn’t be any Doja Cat if it weren’t for him.

Dumisani Dlamini and his daughter, Doja Cat. Pictures: Instagram/ @official_dumisanidlamini and @dojacat

Ngema’s funeral service was held on Friday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC).

‘Prayers, please’: Gospel star Kenny Makweng fighting for his life

Gospel star Kenny Makweng is reportedly not responding to medication after already spending a week in ICU following a stroke.

Gospel star Kenny Makweng is fighting for his life in hospital. Picture; Instagram/@dr_kenneth_makweng

According to Zimoja, Makweng was admitted to hospital last week after suffering brain complications which triggered a stroke.

Markram pays tribute to Elgar: ‘He’s been fantastic’

Fellow opening batter Aiden Markram has paid tribute to the now retired Dean Elgar, who played his 86th and last Test this week.

South Africa’s Dean Elgar has retired from Test cricket after playing 86 Tests for his country. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Elgar scored four and 12 in his final Test at Newlands against India, but in the first Test of the series, in Centurion, he scored a magnificent 185, to be named joint man of the series with India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Caf and Motsepe announce prize money increase for Afcon

This year’s winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will walk away with a whopping $7 million (R131 million).

Caf president Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images

This comes after Caf on Thursday announced a 40 percent increase for the cash prize of the competition which will take place in Ivory Coast.

