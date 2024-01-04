‘Prayers, please’: Gospel star Kenny Makweng fighting for his life i

EFF MP and kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa has put out a plea for prayers for gospel star Kenny Makweng who suffered a stroke.

Gospel star Kenny Makweng is fighting for his life in hospital. Picture; Instagram/@dr_kenneth_makweng

Gospel star Kenny Makweng is reportedly not responding to medication after already spending a week in ICU following a stroke.

According to Zimoja, Makweng was admitted to hospital last week after suffering brain complications which triggered a stroke.

The publication added that the Lengeloi Laka hitmaker has not been responding to treatment and medication and remains in a critical condition.

Prayers for Kenny Makweng

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP and kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa and renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli were among those appealing to the nation for their prayers on social media.

“Good morning, fellow artists. We appeal for Prayers. Kenny is a ZCC Gospel singer. Last year, he obtained his BA Degree.

“He is currently in hospital with complications of the brain. He had a stroke. Prayers please, we serve the God of miracles & wonders,” Eugene Mthethwa wrote on X.

Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote: “May God be with him and the miracle of healing be released upon his life in Jesus’ name. Amen!

“This brother’s music kept me company during my tertiary days. I played his music using cassettes. Bought originals, I must boldly submit say.”

Another one said: “I know from experience that strokes are tough, but help from God and from good clinicians we can survive and thrive. I pray that works for him!”

We wish him a speedy recovery — Rebecca Mamaila Mohlala (@MathibeRebecca) January 2, 2024

