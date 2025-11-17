December holidays in Durban: Will your favourite beach be open?

The city said precautionary closures are implemented immediately whenever results show that bacteria levels exceed safe limits, in order to protect public health.

As Durban gears up for an expected 1.3 million holidaymakers this December, eThekwini Municipality has assured residents and visitors that almost all beaches remain open, with only one currently closed due to poor water quality.

City ready for festive season crowds

Launching its summer season campaign on 16 October, the city said it had put in place “adequate safety standards” to handle the influx of visitors.

According to municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, the plan includes deploying additional security guards, strengthening law enforcement, and ensuring that “a sufficient number of qualified lifeguards are stationed across all priority beaches”.

“Lifeguards are fully trained and equipped to respond swiftly to any incidents, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all beachgoers,” Sisilana said.

Beaches open

According to the 13 November 2025 water quality report, Ansteys Beach is the only site currently closed after recording an E. coli reading of 860, which exceeds safe limits.

All other monitored beaches across Durban’s north, central and south regions are open for swimming. These include popular holiday hotspots such as:

uMhlanga Main

Bronze Beach

North Beach

Bay of Plenty

South Beach

uShaka

Toti Main

Pipeline

Westbrook

Umdloti Main

The city said precautionary closures are immediately implemented “when results indicate that bacteria levels exceed safe limits, to protect public health”.

ALSO READ: Body of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray possibly found on Durban beach

Swift response promised

Sisilana said that updated beach status reports are continuously published on the metro’s website and social media platforms “to ensure transparency and timely communication with the public”.

The municipality emphasised its commitment to maintaining Durban’s beaches as “a key tourism and economic asset,” especially during the festive period.

It also confirmed ongoing collaboration with Umngeni-uThukela Water and the Water Services Directorate to address potential pollution risks and respond quickly to incidents.

Residents can view the latest beach statuses at the city’s official website.

NOW READ: Disturbing find at Southport beach leave beachgoers traumatised