Department condemns ‘brutal physical altercation’ at KZN school

The KZN Department of Education was forced to address school violence again after two pupils were beaten by a large group.

The Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) education department will investigate the violent chaos filmed at a school in the province.

Pupils at Mdingi High School were filmed by at least two different classmates engaged in a mass brawl that left two pupils on the floor.

The department has instructed officials to investigate the root causes of the violence through engagements with the school, parents and their children.

The video appeared on social media on Tuesday and shows a mass altercation between two groups of pupils, with most members of one group quickly running away.

Two pupils were caught in the chaos, and the mob of aggressors can be seen attacking one pupil, while another pupil beats another high schooler repeatedly with a large piece of wood.

A teacher comes to the rescue of the two stricken pupils, who remain motionless on the ground.

“[We] strongly condemned the disturbing acts of violence captured in a video taken at Mdingi High School in Donnybrook, where pupils are seen engaging in a brutal physical altercation,” stated KZN MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka.

“Schools are meant to be safe spaces where pupils receive education, guidance, and support. The violent behaviour seen in this video is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MEC added.

Violence in communities

The department urged parents to play an active part in their children’s conduct, both inside and outside of school premises.

While urging pupils to use dialogue to resolve their differences, the department has, since 2022, at the latest, been requesting schools to formalise their school safety committees.

An earlier report outlined the causes of school violence, which centred around how children are exposed to violence in their homes and communities.

“We live in a society where the violence that takes place in communities is justified.

“This implies that people who are violent have a certain level of power over other community members,” stated the Safer Spaces report.

