Glenwood High School warm-up soccer game ends in tragedy

A Grade 10 student from Glenwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tragically passed away on Tuesday afternoon while preparing for a hockey match.

The school confirmed the incident in a statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

“It is with the greatest amount of sadness that we must confirm that a pupil from our school has passed away this afternoon,” the school said.

Tragic collapse during warm-up

According to the KZN Department of Education, the pupil participated in a warm-up soccer game when he requested to be substituted and stepped aside for some air.

He then collapsed, and despite the immediate intervention of Glenwood staff and ALS Paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Out of respect for the family, the school said it could not disclose further details.

“We appreciate and understand that there will be much speculation and potential for misinformation at this traumatic time, and therefore wanted to confirm that there had been an incident where a boy had collapsed following an activity and, despite efforts from Glenwood staff and ALS Paramedics, he, unfortunately, passed away.”

Education department responds

The department’s MEC, Sipho Lomuka, expressed condolences to the student’s family, school community, and friends.

“It is with deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and school community of the Grade 10 student from Glenwood High School who tragically passed away while preparing for a hockey match,” he said.

Lomuka added that the department acted swiftly to provide support.

“Upon receiving the devastating news, the Head of Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, immediately rushed to the scene alongside the learner’s family, teachers, and other departmental officials to offer support during this difficult time.”

The department also confirmed that psychological and emotional support services would be available to Glenwood High’s pupils and staff.

School principal to address pupils

Glenwood High School principal Jacobs is set to address pupils on Wednesday morning following a staff briefing.

The school community and officials have urged the public to keep the bereaved family in their thoughts and prayers.

“May a wonderful young Glenwood boy rest in eternal peace,” the school said.

