Desks on wheels ‘empower pupils to learn without limits’

The Midesk schoolbag, which turns into a desk and chair with solar lighting and USB charging, is making waves in South African schools.

Pupils at St Paul’s Primary School in Cape Town trying out their Midesks, donated by McDonald’s. Pictures: Supplied

A South African company’s revolutionary wheelie schoolbag – which converts into a desk and a chair with a solar light and USB charging portal – is hoping to help bridge the equipment gap in our schools.

Midesk has been introduced into a number of South African schools and other classrooms across the continent.

McDonald’s South Africa this week donated MiDesks to two primary schools in Cape Town.

The donation addresses the lack of proper school furniture, with many Grade 1 pupils currently writing on the floor.

The Midesk has been endorsed by the department of science and innovation and Unesco as a practical tool to enhance classroom experiences in underprivileged communities.

Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s South Africa, said: “Today’s initiative is not just about desks, it is about hope. It is about sending a clear message to these young minds that they are valued, that their education matters, and that we believe in their potential to shape the future of our nation.”

The donation marks the beginning of a broader commitment by McDonald’s South Africa to identify and support schools across the country that are in dire need of this basic infrastructure.

Supporting schools across the country

Dr Farana Boodhram of Midesk Global, said the cooperation with corporates like McDonald’s “goes beyond providing furniture to children in need; it represents our shared commitment to fostering hope, creativity, and a passion for learning among pupils.

“These mobile desks will empower them to learn without limits.”