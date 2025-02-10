KZN unveils R90bn crime-fighting plan: Digital apps, DNA labs, and community policing reform

The province is taking significant steps toward digitising its crime-fighting capabilities, with plans to launch a new gender-based violence reporting app by month-end.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has unveiled an ambitious multi-billion rand strategy to combat crime in the province, centred on technological innovation, improved forensic capabilities, and strengthened community policing structures.

The announcement came during a two-day Provincial Council Against Crime Strategic Planning Session at the Archie Gumede Building in Mayville on Saturday and Sunday.

The comprehensive plan follows initiatives that secured more than R90 billion during last year’s investment conference.

“Crime is not just a policing issue — it is a societal challenge that requires a united front from government, law enforcement, business, civil society, and every citizen of our province,” Ntuli stated, emphasising the need for collective action against rising criminal activities.

Digital innovation and forensic infrastructure

“Before the end of February, I will be launching an app which gives an early warning to the police and safety structures on the GBV cases, wherein it will be a free app for women to simply just press the button, and then a warning will be given at the earliest possible time,” Ntuli explained.

A major development in forensic capabilities is underway through a partnership with the Spar Group, which has offered financial assistance to equip a new DNA forensic laboratory.

According to Ntuli, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has already provided a site and buildings for the laboratory.

The premier revealed that he submitted these proposals to police Minister Senzo Mcunu for approval.

The new forensic facility aims to address delays in processing gender-based violence cases, which currently face significant backlogs in the provincial justice system.

Community safety reform

A comprehensive overhaul of community safety structures forms the central part of the strategy.

“We will strengthen community safety structures by ensuring they receive intensive training and the necessary support to function effectively. However, as we do that, we will revisit the formation of the current community safety structures with an intention to align their work and improve their coordination,” Ntuli detailed.

The province plans to revitalise community reporting channels through the revival of Mpimpa hotlines, ensuring protection for whistleblowers.

“Our efforts will also include enabling mass community mobilisation, sharing critical information, and reviving Mpimpa hotlines to provide safe channels for whistleblowers—ensuring that those who report crime are protected,” the premier stated.

KZN youth development for crime prevention

Youth involvement in crime prevention will be enhanced through the establishment of Youth Leadership Ambassadors.

The strategy includes collaboration with Expanded Public Works Programmes and Seta programs to provide skills training and employment opportunities.

This approach aims to address what Ntuli identified as a crucial factor in crime prevention: “Crime is often fuelled by socio-economic hardships, particularly among the youth”.

The premier highlighted a concerning trend in areas like Loskop, where educational challenges contribute to crime.

“They reflected to us one of the factors which they think is dominant to the kind of violent crime in their area, that girls do not complete school. They get married while they’re at an age of being at school. As a result, to support the family, it compels them [mostly boys] to be involved in crime so that they make quick cash,” Ntuli revealed.

Law enforcement support and rural safety

Part of the strategy includes measures to strengthen law enforcement capabilities through increased resource allocation and improved procurement processes.

“Our law enforcement agencies cannot fight crime alone. We are committed to increasing capacity and mobilising the private sector to address specific resource challenges,” Ntuli stated.

A key focus is the decentralisation of procurement powers to expedite police vehicle maintenance.

Rural communities receive special attention in the strategy, particularly regarding stock theft prevention.

“We cannot overlook the safety challenges faced by our rural communities. Stock theft continues to threaten the economic livelihoods of our rural people,” Ntuli emphasised.

Ntuli said traditional leaders will play a crucial role in rural safety programs.

“Their leadership is invaluable in shaping crime-prevention strategies that resonate with the realities of our rural areas,” he added.

Bringing attention to gang violence

Addressing immediate concerns about gang violence, particularly in Inanda, the premier announced plans for a targeted intervention.

“As provincial government we are hosting a Crime Fighting Imbizo in Inanda which will be used to assure the people of Inanda provincial government’s commitment to make their area safe,” Ntuli declared.

Recent operations have shown progress in combating gang activity.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reported: “On Friday, the police during the operations arrested one of the West Gangs, 89. He did not put up a fight, and as a result, he was arrested.”

The premier took a strong stance against gang formation: “No West Gang will ever exist in our lifetime. Crime will not define our communities—we will. We will stand together, we will protect our people, and we will ensure that KwaZulu-Natal is a province of safety, security, and prosperity.”

Implementation of these strategies will begin immediately.

“The strategies we have outlined over the past two days must now be translated into action. This is not the end of our work—it is the beginning of a renewed and coordinated fight against crime in KwaZulu-Natal,” Ntuli emphasised.

The province plans to systematically address crime hotspots, with Ntuli stating: “We have been to Osisweni. We have been to Loskope. We have been to various areas where they are regarded as the hotspots. We’ll continue visiting areas such as Mlazi, Marshall, Phoenix, Mpangayini.”

