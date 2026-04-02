Easter traffic: Here’s JMPD’s transport plan with road closures and taxi reroutes in Joburg

Traffic diversions and temporary rank allocations will be in place.

With Easter break underway, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has implemented an Easter Transport Plan to ease congestion and improve road safety.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has advised commuters, motorists, and residents of the Park City Precinct in the Johannesburg inner city about the implementation of the Easter Transport Plan.

“To accommodate the high volume of interprovincial and cross-border travellers during Easter, specific traffic diversions and temporary rank allocations will be in place from Thursday, 2 April 2026 to Saturday, 4 April 2026.”

Congestion plan

Fihla said that, to ease congestion and ensure the safety of all road users, the following measures will be in effect daily from 6am until Saturday night:

De Villiers Street will be converted into a one-way route, entering from Rissik Street into the Park City public transport facility.

Taxis will exit the rank via Wanderers Street into Wolmarans and Smit streets, respectively.

Access will be restricted to residents and select members at the following intersections: Plein and Wanderers streets Plein and Eloff streets Klein and Noord streets (access for residents and Sizwe Taxi Association only)



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Taxi operators

Fihla added that, to alleviate pressure on the main Park City taxi rank, several operators have been temporarily relocated:

Limpopo operators: Relocated to the corner of Wolmarans and Wanderers streets.

Sizwe Taxi Association (KZN): Commuters will be picked up at King George and Noord streets (behind The Bridge Mall) and transported to the eNkomeni taxi rank in Doornfontein.

Lebowakgomo and Naphuno operators: Pick-up point at King George and Noord streets.

Alert

“The JMPD, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (Saps), will maintain a 24-hour presence to ensure a crime-free environment. Our officers will be responsible for:

Traffic control

By-law enforcement

Crime prevention

“We advise all travellers to arrive early and adhere to the directions of JMPD officers on site. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or emergencies by calling 011 375 5911 / 011 375 5918 / 0800 002 587 or the national Crime Stop Number 08600 1011.

“Together, we are committed to ensuring a safe and orderly journey for all visitors and residents of our city,” Fihla said.

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