Easter Exodus: N3 Toll Concession braces for traffic surge

Around 1 400 vehicles per hour travelled southbound towards KZN over the weekend.

With just a few days before the start of the Easter long weekend, the N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes have been relatively busy on the route this weekend.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertake various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend.

One of the major events over the Easter period is the annual ZCC pilgrimage to Moria. Church members from across the country travel to Limpopo, where the event has been held for more than 116 years since its inception in 1910.

Vehicles per hour

The N3TC Chief Operating Officer, Thania Dhoogra, said around 1 400 vehicles per hour travelled southbound towards KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

“Just under 2 000 vehicles per hour were recorded in a northbound direction at the Mooi Toll Plaza on Sunday, as traffic returned towards Gauteng.

“Current traffic forecasts suggest that traffic volumes are likely to remain steady throughout the week, with busy traffic conditions expected in a southbound direction on Thursday, 2 April, and Friday, 3 April 2026,” Dhoogra said.

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Peak traffic

Dhoogra added that peak traffic volumes are still expected on Easter Monday, 6 April, and Tuesday, 7 April, as the end of the Easter weekend and the school holidays coincide.

“All construction activities on the N3 Toll Route will be suspended from Thursday until Tuesday next week. Only essential emergency roadworks will be undertaken, if required, particularly in response to incidents that may cause damage to road infrastructure.

“Any emergency maintenance during this period will be carefully managed to minimise disruption to traffic flow, especially during peak periods, Dhoogra said.

N3 Toll

Dhoogra advised motorists that, for urgent emergency assistance on the N3 Toll Route or to report an incident requiring immediate action, they should contact the 24-hour N3 Helpline at 0800 63 43 57.

The N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KZN is one of the most heavily trafficked transport routes in Africa. Trucks account for approximately 44% of all vehicles using this strategic corridor, a pattern that remains consistent on weekends and during holiday periods.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KZN.

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