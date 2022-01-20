WATCH LIVE: Motshekga announces matric results for class of 2021

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is announcing the outcomes of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

The marking process was handled by the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s 193 marking centres and 41,000 examination markers between 8 and 22 December 2021.

Tonight, Motshekga will be providing information about the pass rate of South Africa’s nine provinces, and provinces will be authorised to release their results on Friday, 21 January.

On Thursday morning, the department of basic education hosted the 2021 NSC Exams top pupils at the Houghton Hotel.

“Honouring top pupils is not an act of vanity but affirmation. As a nation, we affirm that honesty has its rewards. We exalt the virtues of hard work over instant success,” said Motshekga of the event.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education thanked the pupils and teachers who worked hard throughout the year to achieve great results.

“Thank you to the top achievers for carrying the hope of the nation. You are the pride of the nation and this generation,” she said.

“We appreciate the work of the teachers. We are here today because of the efforts of the teachers, the hard work and diligence of the pupils and the support of the parents. We also appreciate the leadership of Minister Motshekga for leading during the uncertain and tough times of Covid-19. It is an honour for us to be here and honour the top Matric class of 2021.”