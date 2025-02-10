7 426 teenagers attempted suicide in 9 months: DBE launches prevention campaign

This year's theme for Teen Suicide Prevention Week is: 'Your feelings matter, let's talk'.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched a teen suicide campaign to raise awareness about measures that can be implemented to prevent teen suicides.

The Teen Suicide Prevention Week began on Monday, 10 February.

According to the department, the week aims to empower young people with knowledge and skills to cope with emotional distress.

Approximately 7 426 under 18s attempted suicide

Suicide remains a global public health challenge, and South Africa is no exception.

According to the National Department of Health (NDoH) data, it is indicated that approximately 7 426 people under the age of 18 were treated for suicide attempts between April 2024 and December 2024.

The DBE said it recognises the tragedy of children and young people dying by suicide.

“This concerning data from the NDoH highlights the need for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide among young people,” it added.

The DBE urges teachers, parents, and community members to engage in meaningful discussions with young people about their emotional well-being and to promote the importance of mental health.

“We also urge parents and other adults to create psychologically safe homes and spaces where children can experience peace, support and acceptance,” said the department’s director of psychosocial support, Sibongile Monareng.

The department creates safe spaces for dialogue to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health and promote positive help-seeking behaviours among young people.

It commits to collaborating with sister departments and stakeholders to ensure schools and communities provide emotionally safe zones for all young people.

Teen Suicide Prevention Week theme

This year’s theme for Teen Suicide Prevention Week is: “Your feelings matter; let’s talk”.

According to the DBE, this emphasises the importance of recognising and acknowledging young people’s feelings and encouraging them to open up and seek help when needed.

“In keeping with the theme of this year’s campaign, we want to encourage students to treat each other with kindness and to consider how their behaviour might affect others,” Monareng said.

The department concluded, “Together, we can reinforce the message that young people’s feelings matter and that open dialogue is the first step towards healing and resilience”.

