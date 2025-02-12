Urging parents and teachers to address teen suicides

Teen suicide prevention week aims to promote kindness, open dialogue, and create safe spaces for children to feel supported at home and school.

As the number of teens attempting suicide seems to be escalating, parents and teachers have been urged to play their part to quell the situation.

This is according to Shaheda Omar, clinical director for the Teddy Bear Foundation.

Omar was reacting to the department of basic education statistics which showed that about 7 426 children, under the age of 18, were treated after suicide attempts from last April to December.

Over 7000 teens attempted suicide between April and December

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) statistics showed that 9% of all teen deaths were caused by suicide.

Omar said feeling unappreciated and worthless were some of the factors that led to suicides.

“Children turn to suicide if they feel unappreciated, especially when their parents, family members and teachers compare them with other children doing well in a particular task,” she said.

“They feel they do not measure up to the expectations and see themselves as failures. Family members should support children even if they do not do well.”

She added: “When children fail to achieve what parents expect from them, they start thinking of suicide. They feel their self-esteem is destroyed or reduced.

“When they start feeling they are worthless, anxiety kicks in and they feel very low and inadequate and manifest symptoms of depression. Teachers and parents are not mental health professionals, sometimes they fail to identify the symptoms.”

Parents and teachers should try to identify signs

Omar said with the minimal knowledge that the parents and teachers had they should try to identify when something is wrong with the children and approach professionals for assistance.

She said if the red flags were undetected and there was no intervention, children felt trapped and felt the only way out was self-destruction to end their misery and relieve their families of the burden on their shoulders.

“Other risk factors include exposure to the internet and social media where children experience cyberbullying and end up deciding to take their lives,” she said.

“So, parents must take note when their children change behaviour and investigate.”

On Monday, the department of basic education launched a teen suicide prevention week.

Director of psychosocial support Sibongile Monareng said this year’s theme was “Your Feelings Matter, Let’s Talk”.

‘Treat each other with kindness’

“We encourage pupils to treat each other with kindness and to consider how their behaviour might affect others,” she said.

“We also urge parents and adults to create psychologically safe homes where children can experience peace, support and acceptance.”

Psychologist Tholinhlanhla Dlamini-Ngcoya said some of the contributing factors to the suicides included the problems children faced at home or school.

Dlamini commended the department for launching the campaign, but said it should visit communities where the children live.

“It will only work if they assign professionals to meet parents, teachers and children instead of running the campaign through the media,” said Dlamini.

Campaign must go to schools

“They must go to the schools where the children and teachers are. Most of the parents do not know a lot about mental health. In township schools, we don’t have education psychologists to assist our children.”

Sadag board vice-chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele stressed the need for conversations to show teenagers that their feelings are valid and support them.