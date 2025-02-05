PICS: Cosmo City school faces overcrowding with 92 students in a class

While school overcrowding remains a major issue nationwide, the Democratic Alliance (DA) demands that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) immediately provide additional mobile classrooms to Cosmo City Junior Primary School.

The DA noted earlier this week during its oversight visit that the primary school is facing severe overcrowding. One Grade 1 class had 92 students, while a Grade 2 class had 87 students.

Overcrowded classes

According to the political party, the average teacher-to-student ratio is one educator for every 73 pupils.

“This learning environment, bursting at the seams, deprives pupils of a nurturing space to flourish and develop their unique potential,” it said.

Despite the GDE pledges to establish 4 000 satellite schools for relief, severe overcrowding persists.

The school currently has 2 793 pupils enrolled, far exceeding its intended capacity of 1 024.

The DA said it discovered this during its oversight inspections at various schools in the Cosmo City area.

“The school faces a shortage of furniture. Many pupils do not have desks to use in classrooms, and some teachers have to accommodate three students at desks meant for two,” it explained.

Many students are compelled to learn while seated outside beneath a tree because there is insufficient classroom space.

Students outside. Picture: Supplied

24 bathrooms for over 3 000 students

Inadequate infrastructure and a lack of human resources exacerbate the problem. With almost 3 000 students, the school only has 24 restrooms, several of which are in terrible shape.

Furthermore, the DA stated that the acting principal is left to oversee an excessive number of students without enough assistance as there is no permanent principal.

“The DA Gauteng will submit questions to the Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, to ascertain whether the 4 000 satellite schools have been established and the exact locations.”

Unstable basins. Picture: Supplied

The political party further urged the department to pursue a permanent solution to the inadequate facilities, ensuring students access to safe and conducive learning environments.

“We demand that the GDE take immediate action by providing additional mobile classrooms and essential resources to address the overcrowding crisis in our schools throughout the province.”

“The DA will continue to fight for the rights of our children and ensure they receive quality education and a conducive learning environment in all schools across the province,” it concluded.

