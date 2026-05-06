DBE hits back at ‘impropriety’ claims over textbooks

Concerns around pricing by certain publishers have been acknowledged, but the DBE stressed that pricing alone does not determine inclusion.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has firmly rejected claims of wrongdoing in its textbook catalogue development process, insisting its system is transparent, fair and designed to deliver quality learning materials at competitive prices.

This comes amid growing scrutiny from sections of society questioning the integrity of the department’s learning and teaching support materials (LTSM) procurement framework.

‘Rigorous and anonymised’ process

The DBE said it “notes the concerted efforts by certain sections of society to call into question the integrity and transparency” of its textbook catalogue.

“The department firmly rejects any insinuation of impropriety and reiterates that its catalogue development framework is founded on a rigorously controlled, anonymised screening process designed to ensure objectivity, fairness, and accountability at every stage,” it said.

According to the department, all submitted materials undergo a blind screening process where publisher and author details are removed before evaluation.

“Only materials that meet this stringent quality standards are considered for inclusion in the catalogue,” the DBE said, adding that the approach ensures decisions are based solely on “curriculum alignment and pedagogical merit”.

Pricing not the primary determinant

The department explained that pricing is only considered after quality standards are met, with the three most cost-effective compliant titles selected.

However, it clarified that in some cases, fewer qualifying submissions mean price comparison is not always possible.

“In the specific case of Tshivenda Home Language materials for Grades 1-3, only two submissions met the required quality and curriculum standards. As a result, price comparison at the point of selection was not applicable and a moot exercise,” the DBE said.

Concerns around pricing by certain publishers have been acknowledged, but the DBE stressed that pricing alone does not determine inclusion.

‘Excessive’ pricing flagged

The department said some pricing submitted to the catalogue was “excessive and inconsistent with the intent of the catalogue framework”.

It emphasised that being listed in the catalogue does not guarantee sales.

“The catalogue sets a ceiling price, and all purchasing decisions remain subject to strict value-for-money considerations,” it said.

To address pricing concerns, the DBE is engaging provincial education departments to either negotiate better pricing or exclude materials that fail to meet cost-effectiveness thresholds.

No compromise on quality

The DBE maintained that quality remains non-negotiable, even if it results in fewer materials being approved.

“There are instances where no materials are listed for certain subjects despite submissions being received, precisely because none met the required standards,” it said.

It also dismissed concerns about authorship, noting that the anonymised system ensures such factors do not influence outcomes.

The DBE said the strengthened catalogue framework aims to correct historical inefficiencies, particularly around pricing discipline.

“The current approach enhances transparency, promotes fair competition, and ensures that public resources are utilised in a manner that maximises educational value,” the department said.

It reiterated its commitment to “upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability” in the provision of textbooks to schools.