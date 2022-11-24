Marizka Coetzer
24 Nov 2022
Education

Disruptive pupils, dagga and disrespect among reasons teacher is ready to retire

She said there was no way to reason with the pupils because there were no consequences or corporal punishment.

Disruptive pupils who smoke dagga at school are among the reasons a teacher is ready to throw the towel and retire. A Grade 4 teacher, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said she was fed up. “Bad things are happening at our schools,” she said. The teacher said what was worsening the situation was that about 20% of pupils in her class couldn't read or write. “I have seen a pupil passed to the next grade who couldn't spell,” she said. She blamed the department of basic education for promoting pupils who were not ready for the...

