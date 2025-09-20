Eastern Cape education launches probe into widespread sexual abuse allegations at schools

MEC Gade has called on the judiciary to prioritise cases involving pupil sexual abuse to ensure swift justice for victims.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has launched investigations into multiple cases of alleged sexual abuse and harassment of pupils by teachers across several schools in the province.

The investigations follow disturbing videos that surfaced on social media platforms implicating teachers in sexual misconduct against students.

MEC condemns sexual harassment at schools

MEC Fundile Gade condemned the allegations and vowed to take decisive action to protect children’s constitutional rights.

Gade said the department is collaborating with stakeholders and the South African Police Service (Saps) to investigate the cases.

“We call upon our school principals, educators and their unions together with SGBs to do everything humanly possible to protect children and expose teachers who abuse and victimise learners,” Gade emphasised.

“Actions of this nature must be reported to the nearest office of the department and the police. As the department, we will always support all our learners facing this ordeal.”

Multiple schools implicated in harassment scandal

Several schools across the Eastern Cape have been named in the growing scandal.

St John’s College in Mthatha became the centre of protests when pupils took to the streets over sexual harassment allegations against male teachers.

Six teachers from the prestigious institution have been suspended pending internal investigations.

The protests brought teaching and learning to a halt as students demanded action against teachers accused of impregnating minor pupils and forcing them to undergo abortions.

According to the SABC, parents and students have reportedly received death threats, while others have allegedly been bribed to remain silent.

ALSO READ: Education MEC orders urgent probe into teacher molestation claims at KZN school

Victims as young as 14 years old

The allegations extend beyond St John’s College to other institutions in the province.

A former student from a secondary school in Dutywa took to social media to expose teachers who she claims have been sexually abusing students for years without consequences.

She expressed frustration that, despite the allegations being public knowledge, no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

Many former and fellow pupils familiar with the incidents corroborated her concerns and allegations.

Another school in the Mputi Administrative Area in Dutywa has also been implicated in similar allegations.

Former students have used social media platforms to expose what they describe as rampant rape and sexual abuse by teachers, with some victims reportedly as young as 14 years old.

The abuse has had devastating consequences for victims. Some pupils have been forced to undergo abortions, while others have allegedly given birth to children as a result of the sexual abuse by their teachers.

ALSO READ: Tshwane deputy principal granted bail in 8-year-old rape case

System failures and ongoing impunity

Former pupils from affected schools have expressed frustration with the justice system’s response to their allegations.

They report that while cases have been opened against some teachers, the perpetrators often go free within days and continue their abusive behaviour.

Many victims remain afraid to speak out due to the power teachers wield and the fear of victimisation.

One pupil who spoke to the SABC highlighted the severity of the situation, stating: “It is so dire that the grade 8, 10, 11 and 12 are also affected and that is underage, even actually giving consent, and that means that these cases are serious and need to be taken seriously with the urgency it deserves.”

Cosas demands immediate action

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the Eastern Cape released a strongly worded statement condemning the sexual abuse and calling for immediate intervention.

The organisation expressed outrage at what it described as teachers abusing their authority and preying on the pupils they are meant to protect.

“Schools are meant to be sanctuaries of learning, places where young people are moulded into the future leaders of our nation. Instead, some teachers have turned classrooms into sites of trauma and betrayal,” Cosas stated.

The student organisation also condemned the heavy-handed police response to peaceful protests by pupils.

Cosas criticised the use of rubber bullets and intimidation tactics against students exercising their democratic right to protest.

“We will not allow another Sarafina to play out in real life,” the organisation declared.

ALSO READ: KZN Education welcomes arrest of alleged serial school rapist

Calls for judicial intervention

Gade has called on the judiciary to prioritise cases involving pupil sexual abuse to ensure swift justice for victims.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between multiple government departments to address legal loopholes that may allow perpetrators to escape consequences.

“The speedy resolution of these cases is the best way of ensuring justice is served for the victim whether internally or by the police,” Gade stated.

“There’s a need for the Department of basic education, Department of safety, Department of health and Department of Justice to close any potential legal loopholes within the ecosystem of governance for one’s justice on matters of this nature moving forward because of the criminal component of it beyond the internal disciplinary process of the Department of education.”

The MEC stressed that arrests should be made rather than merely dismissing teachers from their positions.

He emphasised that past experiences should serve as testimony for the need for criminal action beyond internal disciplinary processes.

READ NEXT: Number of school sexual misconduct cases being investigated in the triple digits