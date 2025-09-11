Education MEC orders urgent probe into teacher molestation claims at KZN school

MEC Sipho Hlomuka orders urgent probe after two Pinetown teachers accused of molesting pupils at Thubalethu Secondary School.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka has ordered an urgent probe into reports of teachers allegedly molesting pupils at Thubalethu Secondary School in Pinetown.

Allegations of educator misconduct have rocked the school, with two teachers accused of molesting female pupils.

A community member reported the shocking claims to the school governing body (SGB), which allegedly failed to act.

MEC Hlomuka slams ‘abhorrent behaviour’ after molestation allegations

The KZN Department of Education condemned the teacher’s “abhorrent behaviour”, saying it has no place in the province’s schools, communities or society.

“The protection, safety, and well-being of learners remain our highest priority,” the department said on Wednesday.

“Any acts of abuse or misconduct by educators fundamentally undermine the trust, care, and responsibility that define the teaching profession.”

The MEC expressed outrage at the reports and ordered immediate action.

The department said a team of investigators will be deployed to Thubalethu Secondary School to establish the facts.

The team will also strengthen accountability. It will guarantee that those found guilty face the full consequences of the law and the department’s internal disciplinary processes.

Investigators deployed to school

“As the department, we will not sit idle while the integrity of our schools is compromised and the safety of our learners is threatened,” Hlomuka said.

“Any educator who abuses their position of trust must know that we will act decisively to remove them from the system and ensure they are held criminally accountable.”

Recently, the Education-Labour Relations Council (ELRC) revealed that KZN has a high number of sexual offences happening in schools.

The ELRC announced the shocking figure of sexual misconduct in March, adding that it concluded 46 cases in the current financial year.

“Four teachers from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal were recently dismissed after being found guilty of sexual misconduct,” Matlose Moela, ELRC senior manager of dispute management services, said in an interview with eNCA.

Hlomuka said schools should be centres of learning, care, and growth—not places of fear.

Pupils, parents, teachers, and community asked to break silence

“We are determined to maintain confidence in our education system and protect our children at all costs,” he added.

The department emphasised its commitment to creating a safe learning environment.

It has called on pupils, parents, teachers and community members to break their silence by reporting any suspected case of abuse.

Reports may be made through the department’s official channels or directly to law enforcement agencies, the South African Police Services (Saps).

“The department will not tolerate any violation of learners’ rights. Any educator who exploits their position of trust will be removed from the system and subjected to criminal prosecution without hesitation,” the department said.