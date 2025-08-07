Google donates $1 million to the University of Pretoria to help AI research

Google coughs up millions to back university's AI innovation

The University of Pretoria has received a donation of $1 million (R17.7 million) from Google to support the African Institute of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI).

R18 million donation

AfriDSAI is an institute at the University of Pretoria that brings researchers, technologists and communities together to reimagine how data science and AI can work for Africa.

The research institute is led by Professor Vukosi Marivate. He is the ABSA Chair of Data Science and a Professor in the Department of Computer Science.

“This gift significantly enhances AfriDSAI’s ability to conduct high-impact, socially responsive research and grow a new generation of African data scientists and AI leaders,” said Prof Marivate.

The funding is set to mark a major step forward in Africa’s drive to become a significant contributor to the global AI research landscape.

Marivate further said, “It strengthens our mission to build sustainable AI research communities across Africa and ensure that AI technologies developed here are shaped by local knowledge and values. As Africa currently contributes only 0.9% of global AI research output, this kind of investment is vital in changing that narrative.”

UP pushes AI innovation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Pretoria, Prof Francis Petersen stated, “The University of Pretoria is committed to being a thought leader in knowledge generation that is relevant, inclusive, and solutions-oriented.”

Petersen said AfriDSAI aims to position Africa as a global contributor, and not just a beneficiary, of AI.

He said the donation will leverage transdisciplinary research and innovation in addressing pressing societal issues.

“This generous support from Google aligns with our strategy to advance research with impact and reinforce Africa’s position in the global AI ecosystem. AfriDSAI is a flagship example of how we aim to drive innovation with real-world impact, “said Prof Petersen.