Grade R learner dies in tragic scholar bus accident

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed the death of a 6-year-old Grade R learner from Letsatsing Primary Mine School in Carletonville following a scholar transport bus accident on Friday.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the girl sustained serious injuries while boarding the bus on Friday morning, 15 August 2025.

“According to information at our disposal, the said learner allegedly sustained serious injuries from a scholar transport bus while she was boarding the bus on Friday morning to go to school,” Mabona said.

Pupil succumbs to injuries at hospital

Mabona said the child was rushed to Carletonville Hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately, passed away that afternoon due to her injuries.

“The circumstances surrounding this accident are [being] investigated by the law enforcement agencies,” Mabona added.

GDE officials visited the family on Sunday to convey condolences.

The department’s Psycho-Social Support Unit will be made available to the school community, bereaved family, pupils, and teachers.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences to those affected.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and assure them of our full support during this difficult time,” MEC Chiloane said.

Theresa Park Schools face service challenges

The GDE also addressed concerns about water, electricity, and sanitation at Theresa Park Primary and Secondary Schools.

Mabona said the department applied to the City of Tshwane for service connections, which remain pending due to rezoning requirements.

“While this process continues, interim provisions have been made, including boreholes for water, generators and solar panels for electricity, septic tanks, flushing mobile ablutions, and drinking fountains,” he stated.

Services at the primary school have remained stable, but the secondary school has experienced technical challenges with its electricity systems, partly due to interference with the infrastructure.

According to Mabona, the department installed protective fencing around pumps and generators, re-inducted staff on operating systems, and initiated upgrades such as servicing the generator and solar panels, improving borehole filtration, and installing additional water fountains.

“Both schools have necessary facilities, as flushing mobile toilets with basins and urinals are in place, supplemented by borehole water and water tanker deliveries when needed,” Mabona said.

He added that the department was looking at a partnership with the Gauteng department of Infrastructure Development for longer-term solutions.

Zuurbekom lacks standalone high school

Mabona said the department is aware of the absence of a standalone high school in Zuurbekom.

In order to address the issue, Zuurbekom Primary has been converted into a combined school which currently accommodates pupils from Grade R to Grade 10.

According to the department, there are plans underway to phase in Grade 11 in 2026, with additional classrooms to be provided to support this expansion.

“Our challenges in securing a suitable site to build a high school impacted on delays for the establishment of a new facility.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that pupils in Zuurbekom access secondary education through phased expansion and ongoing investment at the combined school,” he said.

Department clarifies Northcliff property position

The GDE confirmed it never authorised the sale or disposal of 3 Neale Crescent in Northcliff, Randburg.

However, it said responsibility for managing and disposing of state-owned properties lies with the GDID, which handles all valuations, sales, and oversight.

Furthermore, the GDE noted growing pressure on schools in northern Randburg due to new housing developments.

While the site was once considered for a school, its limited size and poor access ruled it out for full-scale development.

“However, the property remains viable for an Early Childhood Development Centre,” Mabona stated.

He said no new schools have been built in Randburg since 2015, and none are planned for the next 10 years, as infrastructure investment is focused on rapidly growing areas further north.

“The Gauteng department of Education remains committed to transparency and accountability in addressing both urgent incidents and broader educational challenges. The department continues to prioritise learner safety, equitable access to education, and the provision of quality infrastructure across the province,” the department said.

