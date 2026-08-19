Maile responds to sexual harassment allegations at Gauteng school

Allegations remain under formal investigation, and the department is calling on all stakeholders to allow the process to proceed fairly.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile has ordered an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving a teacher and a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Minerva Secondary School.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the allegations involved inappropriate communication between the teacher and the student, which allegedly began in June 2026 and continued through WhatsApp and other interactions.

The matter was escalated to the Johannesburg East District for investigation.

Teacher suspended

Following preliminary investigations by the department’s Labour Relations Unit, the educator was placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the formal investigation.

The department said it was also providing psychosocial support to the affected student.

Maile said the allegations were serious and that schools had to remain safe environments for students.

“Educators occupy positions of trust and responsibility. Any allegation of inappropriate conduct towards a learner must be investigated thoroughly and without fear or favour. Our schools must remain safe spaces where learners are protected and respected,” said Maile.

The MEC’s comments come as concerns over the alleged conduct have also affected teaching and learning at the school.

Teaching disrupted

The department said teaching and learning were significantly disrupted at Minerva Secondary School on Tuesday, with some students reportedly prevented from entering the school premises.

District officials, the school management team and the South African Police Service (Saps) intervened to stabilise the situation.

“We understand the seriousness of the concerns raised. However, disrupting teaching and learning cannot be the solution. We must protect the affected learner while equally safeguarding the right of every learner to receive an education,” he said.

Students who were scheduled to write assessments and examinations were able to complete their academic activities.

However, the department said a substantial amount of teaching and learning time was lost during the disruption. The school will therefore implement a recovery plan to address the lost academic time.

Investigation continues

The allegations remain subject to a formal investigation, with the department calling on all stakeholders to allow the process to proceed fairly and thoroughly.

Maile also called for stability at the school while the investigation continues.

The department said it would share further updates as the investigation progresses.