Maile responds to water, sanitation concerns at Boksburg school

The concerns come after questions were raised about the functionality and condition of sanitation facilities at the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has confirmed that the provincial Department of Education is addressing infrastructure concerns at Reiger Park Secondary School in Boksburg, including the condition of ablution facilities and access to drinking water.

The department has dispatched an inspector to the school to assess the ablution facilities and water infrastructure. The assessment will determine what intervention is required.

Department assesses school facilities

The concerns come after questions were raised about the functionality and condition of sanitation facilities and access to drinking water at the school.

Maile said the department takes the concerns seriously and will use the outcome of the assessment to determine whether the issues can be addressed through routine maintenance or require further infrastructure intervention.

“Every learner has a right to learn in a safe, dignified, and conducive environment. Functional sanitation and access to water are fundamental requirements in our schools, and concerns relating to these facilities must receive the necessary attention,” Maile said.

The department said it had previously carried out significant maintenance work at Reiger Park Secondary School.

In May 2025, its Head Office Infrastructure unit completed major maintenance and repairs after the school’s infrastructure had been vandalised.

The work included repairs to ablution facilities and the replacement of sanitary components, sewer pipes and drinking-water fountains.

Previous repairs

The maintenance programme also included the replacement of windows, doors, flooring, and ceilings, as well as repairs in classrooms.

Roof repairs were carried out, while new security gates were installed and the school’s perimeter fence was replaced.

The department said schools also have a responsibility to conduct routine maintenance and minor repairs.

Under the National Norms and Standards for School Funding, schools receive funding that includes provision for the maintenance of school buildings, grounds, and equipment.

The department will therefore determine whether the current concerns fall within the school’s routine maintenance responsibilities or require additional intervention.

Maile also called on school communities to protect infrastructure from vandalism.

“We must also protect the infrastructure provided to our schools. Vandalism places additional pressure on resources that should be used to improve teaching and learning,” he said.

“School communities must work with us to safeguard public infrastructure for the benefit of learners.”

The Gauteng Department of Education said it would continue monitoring the situation at Reiger Park Secondary School and ensure appropriate measures are taken after the infrastructure assessment.