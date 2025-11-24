Matric pupil dies after chaotic incident at Schaumburg school

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has expressed deep sorrow after a Grade 12 girl died from injuries sustained during a violent incident at Schaumburg Combined School in Hartbeespoort last week.

According to the department, the unrest began on Thursday, 20 November, when “four boys allegedly entered the school through a fence at the back of the premises.”

The intruders reportedly confronted a group of matric pupils who were leaving the school after writing their examinations.

“It was reported that the intruders then started a fight with Grade 12 pupils who were on their way home after completing their examinations,” the department said.

As the fight intensified, younger pupils became involved, creating widespread disorder.

Teachers attempted to intervene and “restore order by directing pupils towards the buses,” but the situation escalated at the loading area.

Pupils injured

The GDE said some pupils allegedly tried to forcefully take control of several buses. In fear, one bus driver attempted to escape the chaos.

“One bus driver, fearing for his safety, drove off to escape the unrest. Tragically, in the process, three Grade 12 pupils and one Grade 10 pupil were struck by the bus,” the statement read.

Emergency services transported the injured pupils to a nearby hospital. The chaos only subsided after pupils realised the severity of the injuries inflicted.

One of the injured matric pupils was later transferred to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. The department confirmed she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, 23 November.

ALSO READ: Four questions you need to ask before choosing a tertiary institution

Investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident. The GDE said it is working with law enforcement to ensure accountability.

District officials and psychosocial teams will be deployed to the school to support pupils, teachers and families affected by the tragedy.

In a message of sympathy, Education MEC Matome Chiloane said:

“The department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, classmates, and the entire school community for their loss.

“It is saddening that such a chaotic outburst led to the unfortunate passing of a pupil who had completed his exams. We condemn the scrupulous individuals who instigated this unfortunate event.”

NOW READ: Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Tuesday