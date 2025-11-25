Tributes pour in for Masechaba Mposwa’s mother, ANC veteran Sibongile Khumalo

Masechaba’s mother passed away on Saturday, aged 63.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the mother of TV and radio personality Masechaba Mposwa following her death on Saturday.

Sibongile Promise Imelda Khumalo, also known as Patricia Promise Lamula, was an ANC member and a veteran of uMkhonto weSizwe, the party’s military wing.

Mposwa shared a tribute on Instagram, describing her mother as a “soldier, freedom fighter, truth-teller, and a revolutionary spirit carved by purpose.”

“My world shifted forever. My mother, Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo, took her final breath at home. A warrior has rested,” she wrote.

Mposwa also detailed her mother’s lifelong dedication to South Africa’s liberation.

Khumalo participated in the Soweto Uprising as a young student and left the country at 14 to receive military training through uMkhonto weSizwe.

She later became a journalist and broadcaster for Radio Freedom, the ANC’s underground radio station.

“She gave her entire life to the liberation of South Africa. A trailblazing journalist. A pioneering broadcaster for Radio Freedom.

“A force of nature whose voice carried truth, conviction, and hope across borders. Today, I honour the life of a woman who fought so we could be free,” Mposwa wrote.

ANC mourns Khumalo

The ANC also paid tribute, describing Khumalo as a “loyal MK soldier, Radio Freedom communication commissar, and lifelong servant of the people.”

“The ANC mourns the passing of Comrade Sibongile Khumalo, known in the struggle as Patricia Promise Lamula, a loyal MK soldier, Radio Freedom communication commissar and lifelong servant of the people who worked with humility and dedication in the public service.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to her daughter, Masechaba, and the Khumalo family,” the party said.

