Is Lesufi’s ‘one exam for all’ a political ploy? Experts weigh in

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s call for one examination for all matriculants in South Africa (SA) has sparked a debate on the future of the education system, with analysts warning it won’t be the cure for inequality.

South Africa’s current education system includes two main assessment models: the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), often offered by private schools, and the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) offered by public schools. Matrics under these systems also write IEB or National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

‘One exam for all’

Lesufi’s “one exam for all” proposal is a suggestion for a single matriculation exam for all students in South Africa, regardless of whether they attend public or private schools.

According to the premier, the formation of a single examination schooling system will promote equality and eliminate the current class-based schooling system.

“The different examination systems perpetuate inequality and choose winners and losers in life on the basis of economic background,” Lesufi told The Citizen on Tuesday.

But, speaking to The Citizen, education expert Hendrick Makaneta cautioned that one exam would not necessarily address societal inequality.

“It’s difficult to tell if Lesufi’s stance is political, but the practicality of his proposal will depend on the political will of those tasked with leading the Department of Basic Education,” said Makaneta.

The expert highlighted that while a unified exam may promote fairness, it fails to address the inequalities between schools in rural and urban areas.

“The school that has no resources somewhere in the village of Malamulele will not suddenly be the same as a school in Centurion because of the same exams the two will be writing. Infrastructure development is still necessary to improve schools in rural areas,” he explained.

Experts weigh in

Education expert Mary Metcalf explained that both IEB and NSC examinations result in the same qualification.

“The one exam for all is a wrong conception, there is one qualification for all, and that in the National Qualification Framework (NQF) is NQF level 2.”

Professor Kobus Maree from the University of Pretoria said that while the debate was valid, energy would be better used ensuring public schools learn from their private counterparts.

“Don’t tamper with a system that works. Grow on the expertise to enhance what’s currently happening in our public schools,” he advised.

Gauteng MEC of Education proposes the merge of exam systems

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane on Tuesday suggested that instead of having a set of NSC exams and another set of IEB exams, there should be only one.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have a single exam. We are ready,” he said.

According to Chiloane, the average pass rate for fee-paying institutions was 7 percentage points higher than that of non-fee-paying schools.

“Trust us when we place your child, your children will succeed. Whether it is fee-paying or no-fee-paying, the results are there to be seen. Actually, this year we were carried through by no-fee-paying schools. The 3% [increase] you see comes from no-fee-paying schools performance.”

[WATCH]: During his keynote address at the Gauteng #MatricResults2024 Announcement, MEC @matomekopano advocated for one single exam to be written by all learners in the country and that there shouldn't be a comparison between public & private education.

IEB and NSC

Makaneta noted that IEB focuses on fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills, making its students better prepared for higher education.

“IEB learners are more likely to complete university degrees in record time as opposed to Caps, where only five out of 12 students manage to do so,” he added.

The road to a centralised examination system would be challenging, requiring significant resources and time.

“It will take a while for us to move to a centralised system,” Makaneta said, emphasising that systemic change cannot happen overnight.

