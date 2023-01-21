Horizon defies Covid onslaught to score 100% matric pass rate    

Brian Sokutu

While there were fears that Covid will negatively effect the outcomes of the matric class of 2022, Horizon Education Trust schools’ immediate switch to online learning has paid off with a 100% pass rate, with 308 Bachelor pass and 740 distinctions.

According to the Trust’s education director Zafer Soyertas, the not-for-profit organisation, which owns eight educational institutions in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth, has for the past 17 years, achieved a 100% matric pass rate.

“The Horizon Educational Trust celebrates another year of excellent matric results, which has been a tradition for the past 17 years,” said Soyertas.

Formula for success

Asked how Horizon matric candidates achieved excellence amid the ravaging Covid, which made it difficult for several matriculants, said Soyertas: “There has been such good collaboration and coordination among parents, teachers and pupils. Since the outbreak of Covid, our schools switched to online education, which lead to seamless learning, without any interruption or gap in teaching and learning”

To bridge the gap between rich and poor parents, Horizon has undertaken to offer scholarships to deserving children from disadvantaged background in traditional black townships and rural areas.

“Almost all of them have now been offered scholarship to study at universities like Wits and Cape Town,” said Soyertas.

Top achievers

Among the top matric Class of 2022 achievers, Mahdi Da Costa, bagged 10 distinctions.

“To achieve such a result, was never in my scope of expectations. However, for obtaining such a result, I can only thank all the help and influence I have had throughout my journey at Star College. The school’s atmosphere of peace and respect – ingrained with the effort of staff and pupils alike – is often an overlooked aspect in the journey. Studying in a school where one can feel relaxed and comfortable in learning, was indeed a privilege and honour. The endless effort from teachers in going past what is expected in order to assist us, was phenomenal,” said Da Costa.

Said M Tanweer Alli, who scored eight distinctions to bag her matric: “My time at Star College Bridgetown has been brilliant. All teachers played their role, with utmost dedication and were always supportive. A relationship I have developed with the school over the years, has made the institution to become my second home, with every staff member becoming more like family. They definitely push you to your limits and encourage you to reach for the stars – hence the name Star College, which made my journey to success, a special one. I have achieved the results I aspired for and am extremely happy.”

Proud principal

Star College Pretoria principal Murat Kalayci, described the achievements by matriculants at the school as “a culmination of efforts by pupils, dedicated staff and support from parents. Our top three pupils – Phakamile Ncokazi achieved seven A’ distinctions, Ba’dir Ssemanda also achieved seven As and Oratile Magoro, scored six,” said a proud matriculant Kalayci.

Said Star College Bridgetown principal Ugur Hulusi Patli: “Year in and year out, Bridgetown has proved that hard work and dedication, brings outstanding results. Since 2003, we have achieved a 100% pass rate. The academic year 2022, was no different, with our Grade 12 pupils achieving a 100% pass rate and a 91.67% bachelors pass. An average of 3.25 A aggregates were achieved. Our top achiever Mahdi Da Costa, got 10 As, with a 100% pass in Mathematics. This outstanding achievement by our matriculants, is a culmination of effort from our pupils, our team of dedicated teachers and supportive parents, who guided our boys throughout their schooling years.”

Humble beginnings

Established in 1998 by a group of Turkish philanthropists in South Africa, the Horizon opened its first school in 1999 – with just 20 pupils.

Twenty-four years later, the trust has educated more than 4 500 students in its various institutions around the country.

Striving to achieve excellence in Mathematics, Physical Science and Computer education, the trust has consistently produced high results, driven by high quality teaching standards, with matriculants being accepted by universities for further study in the fields of Medicine, engineering, IT, actuarial science and accounting.

